Defending Champions PIA and the star studded WAPDA enjoyed big wins on the second day of of the 64th National Hockey Championships in Sukkur.





-Pakistan's former captain Haseem Khan with four goals starred for PIA in their 7-2 win over PTV



-WAPDA defeated Air Force by an even bigger margin of 9-0

Asad Bashir scored two goals for WAPDA



The matches between the provincial sides, who are playing in separate pools, turned out to be closely fought affairs.



-KPK defeated hosts Sindh 2-1

Adeel Zaman and Naveed Iqbal scored for the winners



-Punjab had to struggle hard to overcome Islamabad 1-0

Ahmer Ali netted the only goal of the match.



PHF Media release