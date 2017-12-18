PIA, WAPDA, KPK & Punjab victorious in National Hockey
Defending Champions PIA and the star studded WAPDA enjoyed big wins on the second day of of the 64th National Hockey Championships in Sukkur.
-Pakistan's former captain Haseem Khan with four goals starred for PIA in their 7-2 win over PTV
-WAPDA defeated Air Force by an even bigger margin of 9-0
Asad Bashir scored two goals for WAPDA
The matches between the provincial sides, who are playing in separate pools, turned out to be closely fought affairs.
-KPK defeated hosts Sindh 2-1
Adeel Zaman and Naveed Iqbal scored for the winners
-Punjab had to struggle hard to overcome Islamabad 1-0
Ahmer Ali netted the only goal of the match.
PHF Media release