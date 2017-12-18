Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2017 side
Just Hockey

PIA, WAPDA, KPK & Punjab victorious in National Hockey

Published on Monday, 18 December 2017 10:00 | Hits: 91
View Comments

Defending Champions PIA and the star studded WAPDA enjoyed big wins on the second day of of the 64th National Hockey Championships in Sukkur.



-Pakistan's former captain Haseem Khan with four goals starred for PIA in their 7-2 win over PTV

-WAPDA defeated Air Force by an even bigger margin of 9-0
Asad Bashir scored two goals for WAPDA

The matches between the provincial sides, who are playing in separate pools, turned out to be closely fought affairs.

-KPK defeated hosts Sindh 2-1
Adeel Zaman and Naveed Iqbal scored for the winners

-Punjab had to struggle hard to overcome Islamabad 1-0
Ahmer Ali netted the only goal of the match.

PHF Media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.