Paulini Ratulailai





Fiji's goal keeper Sereima Bolalailai defends during the final of 2017 Oceania Cup at the National Hockey Centre yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI



FIJI Presidents XI hockey team coach, Hector Smith Sr has stressed the importance of discipline when it comes to playing teams such as Japan, New Zealand and Australia.





Smith said this during the Oceania Hockey Championship in Suva last week.



"Japan played by following one rule and one game plan which showed the level of discipline within the players," Smith said.



"The level of discipline among the Japanese players is an eye-opener and the players knew what is expected from them. It is the coach who speaks and this is something that our hockey players need to take on board.



"In all sports, attitude is a big issue. For example, during training if they are not supervised, they don't do what they are supposed to do.



"Japan intended to tour Australia and they were encouraged to join us in the competition. They brought in their under-18 women's and U21 men's team.



"Coming back to the competition, it was a tough tournament. For the men's, we drew nil-all in the first-half and we became sluggish in the second-half, so we had to fix that up.



"It is good to see the youngsters play against these teams. We want the competition to be brought here.



"We don't want to waste money to go to a place that is cold. We have our environment here which is friendly."



Smith said the men's and women's U18 teams were preparing for the Olympic Games qualifier for Argentina next year.



"We have the women's team participating and the men's team have begun their team training. Vanuatu and PNG are the two teams that will challenge us for a spot in the Olympic Games."



