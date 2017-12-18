



Dutchman Nicki Leijs provided the crowning moment at the inaugural PSi Showdown to hand the International All-Stars selection the laurels, winning the deciding final night of the four-night competition.





Each night of the showdown featured three matches with the top two sides playing off in a Showdown for the bragging rights on the night.



The World All-Stars triumphed on Day one, while South Africa’s BlitzStoks were triumphant on day 2 and the International All-Stars won Showdown 3. It was perfectly poised for the final showdown as the winner on the night would be the overall champion. Here is how the final night played out.



The most dominant performance of the week came in the opening match of Showdown Four as the International All-Stars dismantled their opposition with meticulous ease.



AH&BC Amsterdam’s Teun Rohof was in fantastic form setting up Robert Tigges to score the opening goal. Then followed a goal from the cool, calm and collected Sjoerd de Wert from SV Kampong, then Spaniard Andreu Enrich made it 3-0.



The World All-Stars then pulled one back when the sensational Joaquim Gonzalez set up Three Rock Rovers’ Ross Canning to score! Leijs, Benni Wess and Enrich netted to really seal home the most one-sided game of the tournament.



The South African team subsequently beat the World All-Stars in a shoot-out that went 11 rounds before the home side were finally declared the winners after a 1-1 draw in normal time.



With both the International All-Stars and South Africa already winning, they had both qualified for the Final of Showdown Four already. As a result, their game was sacrificed and the final showdown, a Golden Goal showdown, took place.



The rule was simply that every two minutes a player had to leave the field. It took six minutes and the removal of two players each before Leijs scored one of the best goals of the week so far to get the International All-Stars a showdown title and the overall PSi Showdown championship having won two of the nights!



PSi Founder Simon Martin said of the tournament: “The format is incredibly exciting and it brings the best out in exhibition hockey. From a spectator point of view the future entertainment could be in something like the showdown. Who knows, maybe indoor hockey could become the Olympic code of the sport one day.”



South African captain Matt Fairweather added: “It’s the most exciting format for the fans, its different and compact. From a player’s point of view, you have to be on your game and the learning from that could be great. All focus is on the World Cup now and we will be doing whatever we can to make our country proud!”



Leijs, meanwhile, was delighted to have provided the defining moment: “I think it was a great first time and its special for the crowd to see more players of quality! I don’t score that many goals at home so to score the golden goal on both nights was special for me. I definitely would like to score more to entertain the crowds!”



Euro Hockey League media release