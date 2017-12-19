

FIH and adidas will work together to grow hockey across the world



The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has confirmed a partnership with adidas that will see the global sportswear giant support hockey’s growth until the end of 2018.





FIH will provide adidas with a customised set of visibility and marketing opportunities, all designed to actively create new business, as well as offering exclusive areas for retail space at FIH events.



The partnership will see both organisations working together to boost the profile of the sport through joint marketing initiatives, including campaigns on digital channels. adidas will provide access to a range of content, giving FIH the opportunity to reach out to adidas clubs, including all of their national team partners, as well as adidas sponsored athletes and all of the grassroots work currently being undertaken across the world. They will also provide FIH staff and officials with the latest hockey clothing and equipment.



This new partnership represents another important step for FIH and is proof that the Hockey Revolution strategy provides hockey’s partners with real business opportunities.



Speaking about this, FIH CEO Jason McCracken said: “To partner with the world’s biggest sports brand proves once again the commercial value of our sport. adidas’ commitment to hockey and growing the game, along with their global presence in the sports world, is the perfect match for both organisations. Their marketing assets will allow us to reach new fans in innovative ways whilst their product development will keep us ahead of the game. Working with adidas will therefore significantly contribute to achieving the main aim of our Hockey Revolution strategy – to make hockey a global game that inspires future generations.”



Simon Cartwright, Senior Director of Team Sports at adidas AG commented: "As the market leading global hockey brand we are delighted to partner with the sport’s official governing body. From a brand perspective, it's great to be involved in a sport played by men, women and children all across the world. Hockey is currently enjoying many exciting new developments and we look forward to working together with the FIH to help grow the sport over the coming years."



adidas hockey equipment is available online and in stores.



FIH site