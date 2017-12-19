Ben Somerford







Kookaburras pair Tyler Lovell and Matthew Swann made a special visit to proud sponsor Fortescue Metals Group’s (FMG) final staff meeting of the year in East Perth on Tuesday morning.





Lovell and Swann showed off the newly-claimed FIH Men’s World League trophy which the Kookaburras won in India last week, along with their gold medals.



Australia’s World League triumph also meant the Kookaburras re-claimed their world number one ranking to round out a strong year.



FMG are the Kookaburras Naming Rights Sponsor and also the Major Partner of the Pilbara Community Hockey Program.



Lovell and Swann took part in a Q&A with FMG Director of External Relations Tim Langmead, discussing the World League success, re-claiming number one and their huge 2018 which includes the Commonwealth Games and World Cup.



Staff were also given the opportunity to speak to the players and get photos with them, their medals and the trophy. Incoming FMG CEO Elizabeth Gaines was among those to get a photo.



FMG’s meeting was attended by approximately 300 staff but also streamed into their sites at Cloudbreak, Christmas Creek and Solomon Hub along with colleagues in Singapore.



FMG will enter into their seventh year of the partnership in 2018, with 2017’s successes in winning the World League, Oceania Cup and International Festival of Hockey and re-claiming the number one ranking representing another great 12 months.



Many FMG staff members will be in attendance for the Kookaburras' upcoming four-match Test series against the Netherlands in Narrogin and Perth in late January and early February, including a private sponsors function on Saturday 3 February.



Hockey Australia media release