Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2017 side
Just Hockey

National Hockey Championships: Victories for SSGC, FFC, SNGPL, FATA & Sindh

Published on Tuesday, 19 December 2017 10:00 | Hits: 56
View Comments

Closely fought contests were witnessed in the three matches involving the departmental sides in the 64th National Hockey Championships in Sukkur.



-Mubashar scored both the goals for Sui Southern Gas Company in their 2-1 win over Navy.
For Sailors, lanky Asad Aziz scored

-Newly raised Fauji Fertilisers Company, appearing in the nationals for the first time, downed Police by the same score of 2-1
Yaqoob and highly promising Wasim Akram found the target for the FFC.
Mohammad Mateen was the lone scorer for the Police

-In a high scoring duel, the youthful Sui Northern Gas Pakistan Limited downed Air Force 5-3
Ghulam Abbas & Ayub Ali both had a brace for the SNGPL while Rana Waheed scored one goal .
For Air Force, Mudassar, Adnan and Anees shared the goals.

The two matches between the provincial sides turned out to be one sided.
FATA defeated Islamabad 3-0
SCORERS: Yaar Jamal 2, Abdul Haneef

Hosts Sindh defeated Baluchistan 4-1
SCORERS:
Sindh: Aamer, Yasir, Ismaeel & Abdullah
Baluchistan: Mohammad Aslam

PHF Media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.