National Hockey Championships: Victories for SSGC, FFC, SNGPL, FATA & Sindh
Closely fought contests were witnessed in the three matches involving the departmental sides in the 64th National Hockey Championships in Sukkur.
-Mubashar scored both the goals for Sui Southern Gas Company in their 2-1 win over Navy.
For Sailors, lanky Asad Aziz scored
-Newly raised Fauji Fertilisers Company, appearing in the nationals for the first time, downed Police by the same score of 2-1
Yaqoob and highly promising Wasim Akram found the target for the FFC.
Mohammad Mateen was the lone scorer for the Police
-In a high scoring duel, the youthful Sui Northern Gas Pakistan Limited downed Air Force 5-3
Ghulam Abbas & Ayub Ali both had a brace for the SNGPL while Rana Waheed scored one goal .
For Air Force, Mudassar, Adnan and Anees shared the goals.
The two matches between the provincial sides turned out to be one sided.
FATA defeated Islamabad 3-0
SCORERS: Yaar Jamal 2, Abdul Haneef
Hosts Sindh defeated Baluchistan 4-1
SCORERS:
Sindh: Aamer, Yasir, Ismaeel & Abdullah
Baluchistan: Mohammad Aslam
PHF Media release