Closely fought contests were witnessed in the three matches involving the departmental sides in the 64th National Hockey Championships in Sukkur.





-Mubashar scored both the goals for Sui Southern Gas Company in their 2-1 win over Navy.

For Sailors, lanky Asad Aziz scored



-Newly raised Fauji Fertilisers Company, appearing in the nationals for the first time, downed Police by the same score of 2-1

Yaqoob and highly promising Wasim Akram found the target for the FFC.

Mohammad Mateen was the lone scorer for the Police



-In a high scoring duel, the youthful Sui Northern Gas Pakistan Limited downed Air Force 5-3

Ghulam Abbas & Ayub Ali both had a brace for the SNGPL while Rana Waheed scored one goal .

For Air Force, Mudassar, Adnan and Anees shared the goals.



The two matches between the provincial sides turned out to be one sided.

FATA defeated Islamabad 3-0

SCORERS: Yaar Jamal 2, Abdul Haneef



Hosts Sindh defeated Baluchistan 4-1

SCORERS:

Sindh: Aamer, Yasir, Ismaeel & Abdullah

Baluchistan: Mohammad Aslam



PHF Media release