By Aftar Singh





Shocking revelation: Malaysian Hockey Confederation president Datuk Subahan Kamal speaking during the press conference to announce the positive drug test of national goalkeeper S. Kumar (right) yesterday. — Bernama



KUALA LUMPUR: National hockey goalkeeper S. Kumar has failed a doping test.





The 38-year-old Tampin-born player was tested positive for sibutramine after the group match against Oman in the Asia Cup hockey tournament in Dhaka, Bangladesh, in October.



Sibutramine is an appetite suppressant which has been banned by the World Anti Doping Agency. It was widely marketed and prescribed as an adjunct in the treatment of obesity along with diet and exercise.



It is the same substance taken by diver Wendy Ng Yan Yee in the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games in August.



Malaysian Hockey Confederation president Datuk Subahan Kamal said in a press conference that the International Hockey Federation (FIH) informed the national body in a letter dated Dec 12.



“We feel sad for Kumar. He has represented the country 295 times in the last 18 years. He has gone through doping test more than 10 times in tournaments and the results have always been negative,” said Subahan.



“We are not sure how the substance was found in his body.



“He is our top keeper and we need his services for the Commonwealth Games (in Gold Coast, Australia from April 4-15), Asian Games (in Jakarta from Aug 18-Sept 2) and also the World Cup (in Bhubaneswar, India, from Nov 28 to Dec 16).



“Kumar will provisionally be suspended for two years. He will be dropped from the Podium Programme in January,” said Subahan.



“Kumar has decided not to have the B sample tested but instead wants an early hearing. We will reply to FIH tomorrow and we’ll help Kumar clear his name.



“We will support him 100% and we hope he will get a fair hearing. We want to expedite his case as we badly need his services in our quest to win the gold at the Asian Games,” said Subahan.



Kumar will be represented by lawyer Jadadish Chandra and the Anti Doping Agency of Malaysia (Adamas) for the hearing.



Jadadish was the lawyer who represented badminton player Lee Chong Wei when he was tested postive for the anti-inflammatory drug dexamethasone during the World Cham-pionships in 2015.



Kumar, who was named the best goalkeeper in the World Hockey League Semi-Finals in London in June, said he is still in a state of shock.



“I am puzzled as I never used any supplements other than those provided by the National Sports Institute.



“I have a clean record in my career. I have never cheated ... I’m ready to face the hearing.”



The Star of Malaysia