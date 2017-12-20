

Phil Kimberley



Former England Hockey chairman Philip Kimberley has received his OBE having been named in the Queen’s birthday honours list earlier this year.





Philip was presented with his OBE by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in a ceremony at Windsor Castle and was joined by his wife Linda and sons Nick and Tom.



Philip acted as Chairman of England Hockey from 2002 to 2015, leading a complete rebuild of the organisation, from a position of bankruptcy to being recognised as one of the best run governing bodies in British sport.



Under his stewardship, the organisation set on the road to its highest ever participation figures, was awarded the right to host major events including the 2018 Women’s World Cup, and also won medals in all of the sport’s major international tournaments, including a first Olympic medal in 20 years.



Philip said: “I am very honoured to receive this award, and the news came as a wonderful surprise. So many people have contributed to the continued growth of England Hockey, and I was fortunate to help steer the ship at a time when it needed guidance.



“There are some wonderful people in the organisation, and indeed in the sport itself, which made my job so much easier, and I am forever grateful to them. It gives me great pride to see the sport thriving and long may it continue.”



Chief Executive Sally Munday said: “I am absolutely delighted that Philip has been recognised in this manner. Everyone at Great Britain and England Hockey is already fully aware of his contribution to the sport, and it is only right that this achievement is recognised publically.



“Philip deserves huge credit for the role he played in completely revitalising the organisation and picking it up from what can best be described as rock bottom. The Governing Body was on its knees and he set the pathway for a complete recovery, operationally, financially and from an international performance perspective. He does not seek personal accolades and is humble in the receipt of compliments, but he is hugely deserving of his OBE.”



England Hockey Board Media release