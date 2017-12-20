



Scotland internationalist Sarah Robertson is now part of the GB Hockey setup on a full time basis. It’s a huge success for Robertson who took time out to concentrate on her studies where she achieved first class honours in Law.





Now that she can concentrate fully on hockey, Sarah Robertson is excited to join the GB programme on a full time basis. She said:



“I’m delighted. It was a big step for me to take a step back from the team after Rio to go back to university in Edinburgh for a year and finish my degree. I always knew I’d have a trial period to prove myself and get back into the team, and I’m delighted it’s gone well and I’ve been offered a position in the team again.



“One thing that’s really exciting about the team is that we’re really ambitious going forward. We’re not just talking about how the girls have won gold, it’s can we repeat it – can we do it again. I think that makes the challenge equally as exciting.



“It’s the first time I’ve been given the opportunity to go full time, in the past when I was in the squad I was still studying, now that I’m finished university I’ll be properly full time with the team so I’m looking forward to seeing where I can go with my hockey.”

“Sarah has worked extremely hard”



Robertson joined the GB programme in 2014 and also represented Scotland at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in the same year. It’s an exciting few years ahead for Robertson as part of both the Scotland and GB squads working towards the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games with Scotland in 2018, and also as part of the GB cycle working towards Tokyo in 2020.



Scottish Hockey’s Head of Performance Andy Tennant said:



“We are delighted that Sarah has earned a full time place on the GB Central Programme. Having made the tough decision to take time out to complete her studies – and been rewarded by achieving a first class honours in Law, Sarah has worked extremely hard and demonstrated outstanding skill to get back onto the programme”.



Scottish Hockey Union media release