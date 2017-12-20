

Lee Morton



Scotland internationalist Lee Morton has been called up to the GB Hockey men’s senior squad.





It’s a huge success for Morton and caps off a fine year for the forward who represented Scotland in the EuroHockey Championship II winning team and at the World League Semi-Final in London.



An ex-Kelburne player, now at Reading Hockey Club, Morton joins fellow Scots Chris Grassick and Alan Forsyth on the programme on the Olympic cycle working towards Tokyo 2020.



“Exciting young player”



Lee Morton said, “I’m delighted to have been called up to the senior GB squad and can’t wait to get started in January. It’s an important next step in my hockey career and I can’t wait to see what the next few years brings”



Scottish Hockey Head of Performance Andy Tennant said, “We’re delighted to have an exciting young player of Lee’s quality on the GB programme.



“Its great news that Lee has earned a place on the Programme, he has worked extremely hard and is a great prospect for the future.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release