

Thindwa: Lost his seat.



Chigo Thindwa was the biggest casualty at the Hockey Association of Malawi(HAM) executive committee elections held at the weekend.





The elections took place at Mpira Village, in Blantyre, home of the Football Association of Malawi (FAM).



They were part of HAM’s 80th annual general meeting.



Thindwa who was interim general secretary since 2015 was an influential figure in the hockey fraternity, which boosted his re – election chances.



But he was in for a rude awakening, when he was outclassed by Dr Lameck Fiwa.



Fiwa, who is lecturer and director of sports for Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR), Bunda campus, scooped 8 votes while Thindwa got 6.



Fiwa thanked the affiliates for trusting in his abilities and promised to never let them down.



“My manifesto outlined how keen iam to take hockey all over the country and not just Blantyre. I believe that’s why the affiliates gave me the mandate of general secretary. So i can assure them that am going to live by my word” said Fiwa.



Tochi Gill retained his position as president, and so did his vice Krishna Achutan.



They both went unopposed.



MacDonald Chiyembekezo was also unchallenged for the position of vice general secretary while Fiskani Katundu defended his position of treasurer after defeating Allan Pinheiro 8 – 6 votes.



Sean Liabunya who had been nominated for the same position, was disqualified for not being a qualified accountant.



Kundai Mbawala beat Geoff Biya 10 – 4 to become Chairman of the Development committee while Daniel Matavata and Grace Jana had no challengers to become heads of the Umpires and judges and SRHC Committees.



Two gentlemen, Duncan Gumbi and Joe Gondwe were outsmarted by a lady, Ivy Sibale who now chairs the Marketing and Media Committe as Precious Gwelema pipped Ulemu Ngwira to head the Medical Committee.



Two ladies Audrey Khamisa Panjwani and Joyce Msiska made it into the executive committee unopposed.



Speaking on behalf of his president, Gill who is out of the country, Achutan described the new committee as a strong team.



“Its a young team with very dynamic people and i hope they will contribute immensely towards the development of the sport. I must say over the years, this looks to be the strongest team i have worked with” said Achutan.



Malawi National Council of Sports Administration Manager, Henry Mereka who was the returning officer during the polls, described the election process as free and fair.



He then appealed to the new committee to be fully dedicated in uplifting the sport.



The new office bearers have a four year mandate which runs until 2021.



Malawi 24