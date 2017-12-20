Sudheendra Tripathi



MUMBAI: He officially made the transition from captain to coach last year. But because Indian Oil, a team which has several internationals in its ranks, always had to cope with a shortage of players due to national team commitments, former India striker Deepak Thakur would invariably have to take the field to make up the playing XI in tournaments across the country.





For the first time after being handed the reins of the Indian Oil team, though, Deepak Thakur was seen sitting in the stands with a video analyst observing and recording how his players went about decimating opponents in the ongoing Bombay Gold Cup at the Mumbai Hockey Association Limited Stadium.



"Every tournament we participated in across the country, our players would be away on national duty. I had no choice but take the field to complete the playing XI," Thakur said after his team defeated South Central Railway (SCR) 4-3 in a thrilling semi-final encounter on Tuesday. "For the first time in the last one year, we have a full strength side. There was no need for me to take the field so I can finally do the job that I have been assigned - coach the team."



Explaining the transition that he is going through, Thakur said: "Having played the game for a long time, basics are not a problem. The only difference between playing and coaching, I feel, is patience. As a player you know what you are capable off. But now as a coach, I can sense that a particular player is not playing according to plan or is not playing in the designated position. But you can't do anything about it from the stands. That can get frustrating.



"But had I been on the ground as player, I would have gone to the concerned player and told him then and there what mistake he is making. So yeah, in that sense, I feel a coach needs to be a lot more patient.



In Wednesday's final, Indian Oil will meet Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) who defeated Punjab National Bank in the first semi-final 5-2 earlier in the day.



"It will be a good match for sure. Both sides are balanced," Thakur said of the title clash.



The Times of India