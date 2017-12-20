Faizan Lakhani



KARACHI: A day after stepping down as head coach of the Pakistan hockey team, the former center-half, Farhat Khan, has returned to Pakistan hockey management in the role of selector.





An official of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) confirmed that Farhat has been added to Pakistan hockey’s selection committee which now has five members.



“Pakistan Hockey Federation has inducted Farhat Khan and Qasim Khan into the national selection committee headed by Hasan Sardar,” said the spokesman of PHF



Ayaz Mahmood and Mussadiq Hussain will also continue to work as members of Pakistan hockey selection committee.



Farhat, who was a member of the hockey team that won the Bronze medal in Barcelona Olympic in 1992, had earlier stepped down as coach of the team citing personal reasons.



A new appointment within 24 hours of his resignation raises questions if he quit as coach of the team under a deal with PHF.



Meanwhile, sources say, the PHF is looking for a foreign coach for the green-shirts.



According to a source, former German captain and Olympic gold medallist, Christian Blunck, is the prime candidate under consideration for the job.



Blunck a versatile midfielder who spearheaded Germany to a gold medal in the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona.



Geo News