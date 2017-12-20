The youthful Customs side gave the defending champions PIA a real scare before going down 3-4 in an exciting encounter at the 64th National Hockey Championships in Sukkur.





SCORERS:

PIA: Ehasanullah 2, Mudassar Abbas & Usman Ghani

Customs: Salman Hussain, Shahbaz & Farhan



Another exciting match was witnessed between ZTBL and Railways.

The newly raised ZTBL, who are making their debut at the nationals, also went past the rail-men by a

scoreline of 4-3

SCORERS:

ZTBL: Shazaib Khan 2, Hammad Anjum 2

Railways: Mohsin Javed, Zaheer Hussain & M.Sheheryar



Unlike PIA, last year's runners up National Bank had a big win against Port Qasim Authority.

The bankers defeated the hapless PQA 9-0

Dilber, M.Attique and Arslan Qadir had a brace each while Hafiz, Abubakar & Attique Arshad shared the other goals



WAPDA, another contender for the title, also had an easy sailing against Higher Education Commission, winning by eight goals to nil

SCORERS:

M.Imran 2, Tasawwar Abbas, Ajaz Ahmed, Asad Bashir, Irfan, Ghazanfar, Rana Umair



Punjab, a strong provincial outfit, riding on a hat trick by Ahmad Farhan and a brace by Ahmer Ali, defeated Gilgit-Baltistan 7-0. Muzammil Hussan and Jahangir Ali scored a goal each.



PHF Media release