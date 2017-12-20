Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Customs go Down Fighting against Defending Champions PIA

Published on Wednesday, 20 December 2017
The youthful Customs side gave the defending champions PIA a real scare before going down  3-4 in an exciting encounter at the 64th National Hockey Championships in Sukkur.



SCORERS:
PIA: Ehasanullah 2, Mudassar Abbas & Usman Ghani
Customs: Salman Hussain, Shahbaz & Farhan

Another exciting match was witnessed between ZTBL and Railways.
The newly raised ZTBL, who are making their debut at the nationals, also went past the rail-men by a
scoreline of 4-3
SCORERS:
ZTBL: Shazaib Khan 2, Hammad Anjum 2
Railways: Mohsin Javed, Zaheer Hussain & M.Sheheryar

Unlike PIA, last year's runners up National Bank had a big win against Port Qasim Authority.
The bankers defeated the hapless PQA 9-0
Dilber, M.Attique and Arslan Qadir had a brace each while Hafiz, Abubakar & Attique Arshad shared the other goals

WAPDA, another contender for the title, also had an easy sailing against Higher Education Commission, winning by eight goals to nil
SCORERS:
M.Imran 2, Tasawwar Abbas, Ajaz Ahmed, Asad Bashir, Irfan, Ghazanfar, Rana Umair

Punjab, a strong provincial outfit, riding on a hat trick by Ahmad Farhan and a brace by Ahmer Ali, defeated Gilgit-Baltistan 7-0. Muzammil Hussan and Jahangir Ali scored a goal each.

PHF Media release

Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

