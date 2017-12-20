By Aftar Singh







KUALA LUMPUR: Muhd Hafizuddin Othman (pic) will replace veteran S. Kumar as the national No. 1 goalkeeper.





The 26-year-old Hafizuddin has been with the national hockey team since the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games.



Mohd Hairi Abdul Rahman, 28, is the other goalkeeper in the squad.



As national chief coach Stephen van Huizen needed another goalkeeper as cover, he has called up Muhamad Zaimi Mat Deris. The 20-year-old played in last year’s Junior World Cup Finals in India.



The 38-year-old Kumar has been provisionally suspended for two years after testing positive for sibutramine in the Asia Cup in Dhaka, Bangladesh, in October.



“We’re not sure how long Kumar will be out of the team. We have confidence in Hafizuddin and Hairi. And I believe it’s time for them to step up,” said Stephen.



It will be a busy year for the team next season. They will kick off their campaign at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh from March 2-10.



Malaysia will also feature in the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, from April 4-15, Asian Games in Indonesia from Aug 18-Sept 2 and World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India, from Nov 28-Dec 16.



On Kumar being tested positive for drugs, Stephen said: “We were shocked when the FIH (International Hockey Federation) sent us a letter stating that Kumar had failed a doping test. We believe that Kumar did the right thing by waiving the B sample test and opting to go for an early hearing. Once he clears his name, he will join the team.”



The hearing is expected to be held in January.



The Star of Malaysia