

Photo: Planet Hockey



Hockey New Zealand and the Masters Advisory Group are pleased to announce the initial squad lists for the 2018 Masters World Cup in Terrassa (27 July - 5 August) and the Grand Masters World Cup in Barcelona (20 - 30 June).





These squads will be where the final 16-18 players selected to travel will come from, which will be selected in January 2018. In some cases, the final team has been named and finalised.



“We would like to congratulate all players who have made themselves available for selection for our New Zealand Masters squads, and in particular to those listed in the initial squads,” Hockey NZ Competitions Manger Aidan O’Connor said.



“We are very excited about the capability of each squad – there have been some excellent players who unfortunately have not been selected which highlights the strength of each squad.



“We have full confidence in our top quality coaches and managers to lead each programme at their respective World Cups in 2018.”



CLICK HERE to view Masters and Grand Masters World Cup squads



Hockey New Zealand Media release