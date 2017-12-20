



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The U.S. Men's National Team rounded out 2017 by earning a bronze medal at the FIH Hockey World League Round 2 event in April in Tacarigua, Trinidad and Tobago and mimicked that performance by earning third at the men’s Pan American Cup in August in Lancaster, Pa. This was the first time in history that the USMNT medaled twice in a year and the squad is eager to get back to training. To start off 2018, the USMNT will head to Malaga, Spain for a 5 Nations Tournament and some friendly test matches taking place January 27 to February 7.





"We are extremely excited to partake in the 5 Nations Tournament in Malaga with such high-calibre opponents," said Rutger Wiese, USMNT Head Coach. "We will continue the journey we started this past year and are looking to further develop our playing style, team culture and individual players."



Following a training camp session this past weekend, Wiese and staff have solidified the 20-athlete roster that will make the trip overseas. This group is led by a core set of veterans who aided in the medal performances this past year, but also includes a few rookie selections. Christian DeAngelis (Doylestown, Pa.) has been invited to make his first trip with the senior squad after a stellar performance representing on the junior level at the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia, U-19 USMNT versus Canada series and the past two training camps with the senior team. Additionally, Nick Molscan (Wanganui, New Zealand), currently on the Development Squad, will add as a threat on the forward line and Amrit Beaty (Simi Valley, Calif.), who made his debut with the USMNT in June in France, will add depth on the talented roster.



5 Nations Tournament Roster:

Michael Barminski (Ventura, Calif.), Tom Barratt (Greensboro, N.C.), Amrit Beaty (Simi Valley, Calif.), Sean Cicchi (Thousand Oaks, Calif.), Christian DeAngelis (Doylestown, Pa.), Ajai Dhadwal (Agoura Hills, Calif.), Mohan Gandhi (Ventura, Calif.), Alex Grassi (Brookeville, Md.), Pat Harris (Moorpark, Calif.), Will Holt (Camarillo, Calif.), Deegan Huisman (Almere, The Netherlands), Aki Kaeppeler (Stuttgart, Germany), Brandon Karess (Allentown, Pa.), JaJa Kentwell (Spring City, Pa.) Jon Klages (Berlin, Germany), Adam Miller (Panama City, Fla.), Nick Molscan (Wanganui, New Zealand), Johnny Orozco (Ventura, Calif.) Paul Singh (Simi Valley, Calif.), Tyler Sundeen (Simi Valley, Calif.)



Prior to the 5 Nations Tournament, Team USA will face Spain in two friendly test matches on January 27 and 28. The No. 26 FIH Hero World Ranked USA opens up tournament competition on Monday, January 29 against No. 23 Scotland. This is followed by games with No. 9 Spain, No. 10 Ireland and No. 11 Canada. To finish the trip, they will play Chile in an additional pair of friendly matches on February 6 and 7.



5 Nations Tournament Schedule:

Monday, January 29 USA vs. Scotland

Wednesday, January 31 USA vs. Spain

Friday, February 2 USA vs. Canada

Saturday, February 3 USA vs. Ireland

*Game times to be confirmed.



USA Field Hockey has been in contact with Hockey Spain on whether or not the 5 Nations Tournament will be live streamed.



USFHA media release