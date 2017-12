Team Canada lines up before a match at the 2017 Pan American Cup. Photo/Yan Huckendubler



Field Hockey Canada’s Men’s National Team is announcing their 2018 Spain Tour roster. These players will be on tour in Malaga, Spain, from January 20 – February 6, 2018.

PLAYER NAME PROVINCE POSITION Adam Froese ALB DEF Adrien D'Andrade BC DEF Balraj Panesar BC DEF Brad Logan BC DEF Gordon Johnston BC DEF Scott Tupper BC DEF Devohn Noronha-Teixeira ONT FWD Floris van Son BC FWD Iain Smythe BC FWD James Kirkpatrick BC FWD Keegan Pereira ONT FWD Matthew Sarmento BC FWD Oliver Scholfield BC FWD Antoni Kindler BC GK David Carter BC GK Harbir Sidhu BC MID Brenden Bissett BC MID John Smythe BC MID Mark Pearson BC MID Richard Hildreth BC MID Sukhi Panesar BC MID Taylor Curran BC MID

Field Hockey Canada media release