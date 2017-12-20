Rachael Thomspon-King





Ayanna McClean…will officiate at next year’s Hockey Women’s World Cup in London.



T&T’s Ayanna McClean got an early Christmas gift as she was yesterday appointed by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) to officiate at next year’s Hockey Women’s World Cup in London, England.





“Really and truly, it was a bit surreal,” said a beaming McClean on getting the word of her appointment yesterday morning. “I’m excited, nervous, happy, all at once. Smiling and tearing up at the same time.”



Surely, it is an exciting time for the McClean, who is the lone official from the Caribbean to be named on the list of 25 officials from 14 countries representing all five continents that will be in charge at the showpiece event at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park from July 21 - August 5.



“I was honestly still so surprised. Every time I get a report and an upgrade its surprising,” said McClean still in disbelief. “I’m from T&T, we don’t generally get credit in the sport. We are not one of the top countries. So there is more to prove.”



The local official will officiate at a competition that will see 16 national women’s teams facing off in next year’s pinnacle event. In Pool A, the world number one side and current holders of the World Cup, Netherlands, will be challenged of Asian giants China and Korea as well as rising European stars Italy.



In Pool B, which is headed by the host nation and world number two team England are USA, who won this year’s Hockey World League Semi-Final in Johannesburg, South Africa, recently crowned Asian champion India and Ireland. Number three-ranked Argentina, Germany, Spain and African continental champion South Africa are in Pool C and Pool D will see Oceania rivals Australia and New Zealand, Japan and Belgium competing.



Before heading off to London though, McClean will call at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Australia in April.



“It’s been a long road but in the last four to five years it has ramped up,” said McClean, who earlier this year officiated at the World League Semi Final, which was a World Cup qualifier and went to China in August to represent the FIH at the Chinese National Games, which she referred to as “Truly the Olympics of China”. She also had stops in Argentina, the United Kingdom and Germany.



“I haven’t had a real vacation in quite some time because all my leave has been used for tournaments,” said McClean, who is the daughter of Cherril Franco, who was the first women’s FIH Grade One umpire in T&T. “But being able to see the sport you love being played at the highest level by elite athletes live is a nice payoff.”



McClean has already started preparing for her huge responsibilities at the two major world events. She has been working with her mentor Minka Wooley (Olympic Umpires Manager) of Australia, trying to source warm up games on her own.



She will first focus on the Commonwealth Games then on the World Cup with her goals being simple but effective.



“To be in my best physical form and honestly just do the best for the sport.”



The Trinidad Guardian