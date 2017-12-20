Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2017 side
Zoppo 2017 banner

HA Congratulates Standley & Neumann On World Cup Appointments

Published on Wednesday, 20 December 2017 10:00 | Hits: 18
View Comments

Ben Somerford

Hockey Australia today congratulates Tammy Standley and Aleisha Neumann after their appointments as Technical Delegate and Umpire respectively at next year’s Hockey Women’s World Cup.



The World Cup will take place in London from 21 July to 5 August, with Standley, who hails from Fremantle Hockey Club in WA, to take on the key role of leading the technical team at the prestigious quadrennial event.

Standley’s appointment comes after being a judge at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

She was also the Technical Delegate at last month’s FIH Women’s World Hockey League Final in New Zealand.

She is currently a Level Two Technical Official for the Oceania Hockey Federation on the FIH Panel.

Standley was also previously a judge at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and has been the Technical Delegate at several Australian Hockey Leagues. She has been involved with officiating since 1999.

Townsville’s Neumann has also been appointed as an umpire for the World Cup, having officiated at the Women’s World League Semi-Final earlier this year and the Junior World Cup last year. She is currently on the FIH Grade 1 Umpires Panel.

Hockey Australia media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.