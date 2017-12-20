Ben Somerford



Hockey Australia today congratulates Tammy Standley and Aleisha Neumann after their appointments as Technical Delegate and Umpire respectively at next year’s Hockey Women’s World Cup.





The World Cup will take place in London from 21 July to 5 August, with Standley, who hails from Fremantle Hockey Club in WA, to take on the key role of leading the technical team at the prestigious quadrennial event.



Standley’s appointment comes after being a judge at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.



She was also the Technical Delegate at last month’s FIH Women’s World Hockey League Final in New Zealand.



She is currently a Level Two Technical Official for the Oceania Hockey Federation on the FIH Panel.



Standley was also previously a judge at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and has been the Technical Delegate at several Australian Hockey Leagues. She has been involved with officiating since 1999.



Townsville’s Neumann has also been appointed as an umpire for the World Cup, having officiated at the Women’s World League Semi-Final earlier this year and the Junior World Cup last year. She is currently on the FIH Grade 1 Umpires Panel.



Hockey Australia media release