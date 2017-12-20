FIH announces officials for Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018
FIH Hockey Stars Umpire of the Year 2015, Michelle Joubert, is one of many experienced officials heading to London Photo: World Sports Pics
The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has today announced the appointments of officials for the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018.
25 officials from 14 countries representing all five continents will be in charge at next year’s showpiece event at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park between 21 July and 5 August.
In line with FIH’s ambition to build on its ‘Equally Amazing’ reputation, both men and women feature amongst the appointments for this year’s event.
Australia’s Tammy Standley will assume the role of Technical Delegate, a role she most recently undertook at the Sentinel Homes Hockey World League Final Auckland 2017.
She will be supported by Rio 2016 Olympic Games Technical Delegate Sheila Brown from South Africa who will be a Technical Officer along with USA’s Renee Zelkin, Argentina’s Lorena Rinaldini, England’s Sam Stickland, New Zealand’s Gavin Hawke and Anjali Sharma from India.
Umpiring the matches will be the world’s top women’s officials. FIH Hockey Stars Umpire Award winners Laurine Delforge (2016) from Belgium and South Africa’s Michelle Joubert (2015), one of four Golden Whistle (100 cap) officials at this event.
They will be joined by fellow Golden Whistle umpire Kelly Hudson (NZL) along with Maggie Giddens (USA); Aleisha Neumann (AUS); Irene Presenqui (ARG); Sarah Wilson (SCO); Xiaoying Liu (CHN); Michelle Meister (GER); Amber Church (NZL); Emi Yamada (JPN); Carolina De La Fuente (ARG); Annelize Rostron (RSA); Alison Keogh (IRL) and Ayanna McClean (TTO).
Off-field officials include three Golden Whistle owners - Umpire Managers Ray O’Conner from Ireland and Marelize de Klerk from South Africa, as well as Ireland’s Carol Metchette who will be taking on the role of Video Umpire Coach to officials assuming this role during the competition. The Medical Officer will be Dr Rob Hurry from England.
Technical Delegate Tammy Standley AUS
Technical Officer Sheila Brown RSA
Technical Officer Renee Zelkin USA
Technical Officer Lorena Rinaldini ARG
Technical Officer Sam Stickland ENG
Technical Officer Gavin Hawke NZL
Technical Officer Anjali Sharma IND
Medical Officer Rob Hurry ENG
Umpire Manager Ray O'Connor IRL
Umpire Manager Marelize de Klerk RSA
Video Umpire Coach Carol Metchette IRL
Umpire Michelle Joubert RSA
Umpire Laurine Delforge BEL
Umpire Kelly Hudson NZL
Umpire Maggie Giddens USA
Umpire Aleisha Neumann AUS
Umpire Irene Presenqui ARG
Umpire Sarah Wilson SCO
Umpire Xiaoying Liu CHN
Umpire Michelle Meister GER
Umpire Amber Church NZL
Umpire Emi Yamada JPN
Umpire Carolina De La Fuente ARG
Umpire Annelize Rostron RSA
Umpire Alison Keogh IRL
Umpire Ayanna McClean TTO
