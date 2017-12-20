

FIH Hockey Stars Umpire of the Year 2015, Michelle Joubert, is one of many experienced officials heading to London Photo: World Sports Pics



The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has today announced the appointments of officials for the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018.





25 officials from 14 countries representing all five continents will be in charge at next year’s showpiece event at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park between 21 July and 5 August.



In line with FIH’s ambition to build on its ‘Equally Amazing’ reputation, both men and women feature amongst the appointments for this year’s event.



Australia’s Tammy Standley will assume the role of Technical Delegate, a role she most recently undertook at the Sentinel Homes Hockey World League Final Auckland 2017.



She will be supported by Rio 2016 Olympic Games Technical Delegate Sheila Brown from South Africa who will be a Technical Officer along with USA’s Renee Zelkin, Argentina’s Lorena Rinaldini, England’s Sam Stickland, New Zealand’s Gavin Hawke and Anjali Sharma from India.



Umpiring the matches will be the world’s top women’s officials. FIH Hockey Stars Umpire Award winners Laurine Delforge (2016) from Belgium and South Africa’s Michelle Joubert (2015), one of four Golden Whistle (100 cap) officials at this event.



They will be joined by fellow Golden Whistle umpire Kelly Hudson (NZL) along with Maggie Giddens (USA); Aleisha Neumann (AUS); Irene Presenqui (ARG); Sarah Wilson (SCO); Xiaoying Liu (CHN); Michelle Meister (GER); Amber Church (NZL); Emi Yamada (JPN); Carolina De La Fuente (ARG); Annelize Rostron (RSA); Alison Keogh (IRL) and Ayanna McClean (TTO).



Off-field officials include three Golden Whistle owners - Umpire Managers Ray O’Conner from Ireland and Marelize de Klerk from South Africa, as well as Ireland’s Carol Metchette who will be taking on the role of Video Umpire Coach to officials assuming this role during the competition. The Medical Officer will be Dr Rob Hurry from England.



Technical Delegate Tammy Standley AUS

Technical Officer Sheila Brown RSA

Technical Officer Renee Zelkin USA

Technical Officer Lorena Rinaldini ARG

Technical Officer Sam Stickland ENG

Technical Officer Gavin Hawke NZL

Technical Officer Anjali Sharma IND

Medical Officer Rob Hurry ENG

Umpire Manager Ray O'Connor IRL

Umpire Manager Marelize de Klerk RSA

Video Umpire Coach Carol Metchette IRL

Umpire Michelle Joubert RSA

Umpire Laurine Delforge BEL

Umpire Kelly Hudson NZL

Umpire Maggie Giddens USA

Umpire Aleisha Neumann AUS

Umpire Irene Presenqui ARG

Umpire Sarah Wilson SCO

Umpire Xiaoying Liu CHN

Umpire Michelle Meister GER

Umpire Amber Church NZL

Umpire Emi Yamada JPN

Umpire Carolina De La Fuente ARG

Umpire Annelize Rostron RSA

Umpire Alison Keogh IRL

Umpire Ayanna McClean TTO



