FIH announces officials for Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018

Published on Wednesday, 20 December 2017 10:00 | Hits: 19
FIH Hockey Stars Umpire of the Year 2015, Michelle Joubert, is one of many experienced officials heading to London Photo: World Sports Pics

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has today announced the appointments of officials for the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018.



25 officials from 14 countries representing all five continents will be in charge at next year’s showpiece event at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park between 21 July and 5 August.

In line with FIH’s ambition to build on its ‘Equally Amazing’ reputation, both men and women feature amongst the appointments for this year’s event.

Australia’s Tammy Standley will assume the role of Technical Delegate, a role she most recently undertook at the Sentinel Homes Hockey World League Final Auckland 2017.

She will be supported by Rio 2016 Olympic Games Technical Delegate Sheila Brown from South Africa who will be a Technical Officer along with USA’s Renee Zelkin, Argentina’s Lorena Rinaldini, England’s Sam Stickland, New Zealand’s Gavin Hawke and Anjali Sharma from India.

Umpiring the matches will be the world’s top women’s officials. FIH Hockey Stars Umpire Award winners Laurine Delforge (2016) from Belgium and South Africa’s Michelle Joubert (2015), one of four Golden Whistle (100 cap) officials at this event.

They will be joined by fellow Golden Whistle umpire Kelly Hudson (NZL) along with Maggie Giddens (USA); Aleisha Neumann (AUS); Irene Presenqui (ARG); Sarah Wilson (SCO); Xiaoying Liu (CHN); Michelle Meister (GER); Amber Church (NZL); Emi Yamada (JPN); Carolina De La Fuente (ARG); Annelize Rostron (RSA); Alison Keogh (IRL) and Ayanna McClean (TTO).

Off-field officials include three Golden Whistle owners - Umpire Managers Ray O’Conner from Ireland and Marelize de Klerk from South Africa, as well as Ireland’s Carol Metchette who will be taking on the role of Video Umpire Coach to officials assuming this role during the competition. The Medical Officer will be Dr Rob Hurry from England.

Technical Delegate               Tammy Standley                AUS
Technical Officer                   Sheila Brown                     RSA
Technical Officer                   Renee Zelkin                     USA
Technical Officer                   Lorena Rinaldini                 ARG
Technical Officer                   Sam Stickland                   ENG
Technical Officer                   Gavin Hawke                     NZL
Technical Officer                   Anjali Sharma                    IND
Medical Officer                     Rob Hurry                          ENG
Umpire Manager                  Ray O'Connor                    IRL
Umpire Manager                  Marelize de Klerk               RSA
Video Umpire Coach            Carol Metchette                 IRL
Umpire                                   Michelle Joubert                RSA
Umpire                                   Laurine Delforge               BEL
Umpire                                   Kelly Hudson                    NZL
Umpire                                   Maggie Giddens                USA
Umpire                                   Aleisha Neumann              AUS
Umpire                                   Irene Presenqui                ARG
Umpire                                   Sarah Wilson                    SCO
Umpire                                   Xiaoying Liu                      CHN
Umpire                                   Michelle Meister                GER
Umpire                                   Amber Church                   NZL
Umpire                                   Emi Yamada                      JPN
Umpire                                   Carolina De La Fuente        ARG
Umpire                                   Annelize Rostron                RSA
Umpire                                   Alison Keogh                     IRL
Umpire                                   Ayanna McClean                TTO

