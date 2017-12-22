Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Hockey Ireland appoints Adam Grainger as Director of Performance

Following a rigorous and competitive process Hockey Ireland wishes to announce the appointment of Adam Grainger as Director of Performance.



Adam holds a PhD, MSc, and BSc in Sports Science and worked in high performance in a number of positions.  He will join us from his most recent role as the Head of Performance of the Elite Ad Astra Academy, Institute of Sport and Health, University College Dublin and prior to that he was Head of Performance with Sale Sharks Rugby club.

Commenting on the announcement Jerome Pels, CEO of Hockey Ireland said: “On behalf of Hockey Ireland, I am delighted to announce the appointment of Adam. He has clearly demonstrated his capabilities in previous roles and we are happy to have him joining Hockey Ireland. The competition for the role was very intense and throughout the process, the panel was impressed by the high calibre of candidates. Adam is well qualified to take the organisation to the next level, with a deep understanding of the work of high performance. Adam has proven to be a strong leader and fully appreciates the need to build close relationships with the organisation’s key stakeholders. I am confident that Adam will meet the exciting sporting challenges in front of us with knowledge, vision, determination and imagination.”

Speaking this morning, Adam added: “It is an honour to be asked to be part of Hockey Ireland’s high performance team during what is a very exciting time for the sport of hockey. I am looking forward to working with the Irish hockey community, athletes, coaches and support staff.”

Adam will take up the role at the end of January 2018.

Irish Hockey Association media release

