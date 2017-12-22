



The Pro Series Indoor (PSi) will aim to bring the fast, fun and exciting nature of indoor hockey to the forefront and give it the recognition it deserves in Ireland for passionate school boys and girls hockey players.





The competition offers the opportunity of joining a PSi franchise in a specific region, participating in leagues, clinics and ultimately representing your region at PSi Nationals.



The PSi Nationals event, brings colours, music, vibe and excitement to elevate the profile of hockey and make it a memorable experience.



The focus is not only on the importance of developing your hockey but to create an environment where friendships are formed and camaraderie is built amongst the PSi franchises.



So how does it all work? For the four age groups – fifth class, sixth class, first year and Under-15s – each region will welcome, for example, 36 players per age group, divided into four teams of nine players of similar strength.



This will be based on two introduction days with each age group getting a designated two-hour time slot. From there, the teams will play out a five-week league phase which get implemented, building to exciting playoff games.







Following the regional league stage, PSi builds to a crescendo with the Nationals event at Gormanston Park in north Dublin for a three-day spectacular running from June 22 to 24, 2018.



The tournament will bring together teams from each region and from each age group. The players will pick up their goodie bags at an opening function on the Friday evening, before watching an exhibition between two top quality All-Star teams made up from a combination of Irish and world legends like Jamie Dwyer and Moritz Fuerste.



Day two and three will see up to 200 matches of indoor hockey across the four age groups in the giant Gormanston hall which can have up to four matches running simultaneously.



Each day ends with another All-Star game to delight the youngsters and show what they can aspire to be. Players can sleep over at the venue with special evening events also laid on. Players and teams have the choice of a ‘Sleep in’ or ‘Sleep out’ option when signing up to Nationals.



If this sounds like the kind of hockey experience you want to enjoy, you can find out more information by contacting This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



People interested in getting involved in the Management of the Cork or North Dublin franchise can get in touch with Miles Warren.



Alternatively, you can contact your own regional franchise directly to the contacts below:



Wicklow Wasps

Leah Spillane: 0860212462

Ruth McDonagh: 0868932265

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



Kildare Swans

Natalie Fulton: 0838020618

Roland Rixon-Fuller: 0861971815

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.







South Dublin Vikings

Miles Warren: 0877736076

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



Limerick Lions

Lorraine McGowan: 0862074348

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



Kilkenny Cats

Sinead Connery: 086 1055718

Eric Comerford: 089 2376181

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



Belfast Bears

Gareth Grundie: 00447883339278

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



Cork Rebels – coming soon



Dublin North Knights – coming soon



Example calendar of a PSi season

Introduction phase

24 March – Introduction Day

• 9:00 – 11:00 5th class girls

• 11:00 – 13:00 6th class girls

• 13:00 – 15:00 1st year girls

• 15:00 – 17:00 u15 girls



7 April – Introduction Day

• 9:00 – 11:00 5th class girls

• 11:00 – 13:00 6th class girls

• 13:00 – 15:00 1st year girls

• 15:00 – 17:00 u15 girls



Example of 5th class Girls fixtures

14 April – League week 1 – 9:00 – 11:00

o 9:00 – 1 vs 2

o 9:30 – 2 vs 3

o 10:00 – 1 vs 4

o 10:30 – 4 vs 3







21 April – League week 2 – 9:00 – 11:00

o 9:00 – 2 vs 4

o 9:30 – 1 vs 2

o 10:00 – 3 vs 4

o 10:30 – 3 vs 1



28 April – League week 3 – 9:00 – 11:00

o 9:00 – 3 vs 2

o 9:30 – 1 vs 3

o 10:00 – 2 vs 4

o 10:30 – 1 vs 4



5 May – League week 4 – 9:00 – 11:00

o 9:00 – 1 vs 2

o 9:30 – 2 vs 3

o 10:00 – 1 vs 4

o 10:30 – 4 vs 3



12 May – League week 5 – 9:00 – 11:00

o 9:00 – 1 vs 3

o 9:30 – 2 vs 4

o 10:00 – Bronze medal game

o 10:30 – Gold medal game







