



The necessary planning consents have now been granted to allow North Harbour Hockey to move to its proposed new site at Rosedale Park West.





A resource consent was granted in early December after reaching a mediated settlement with Council and those appealing the granting of the original consent.



The Upper Harbour Local Board also voted to grant the leases which will enable the relocation of several sports, including hockey.



The news marks a significant milestone for Harbour Hockey, with plans to upgrade the existing facility in partnership with Hockey New Zealand stopped in 2015 after being informed half the site would be lost through the Northern Corridor Improvements project.



To continue providing all the playing and social benefits associated with a centralised venue, it became necessary to relocate the entire facility.



Council and NZTA have worked tirelessly alongside representatives from hockey to ensure this would happen, and more recently they have worked with other sports who have been affected as the result of the relocation.



Harbour Hockey would like to acknowledge and thank all supporters of the project and the other sports, for their constructive and collaborative approach to this reshuffle and for enabling it to happen.



These sports include North Harbour BMX which is relocating to Oteha Valley Road and Rosedale Pony Club, Greenhithe Pony Club, Whenuapai Pony Club and Riding for the Disabled, for whom a new equestrian hub is being developed at Wainoni Park in Greenhithe.



Focus in 2018 now turns to the building process, with tendering for the construction already underway and building consent applications being processed at Council.



The first stages of construction are expected to commence in the first half of 2018 with the facility planned for completion by the beginning of 2020.



Hockey New Zealand Media release