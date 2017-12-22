Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2017 side
Mazon

Air Force, Navy and Islamabad taste victory at Nationals

Published on Friday, 22 December 2017 10:00 | Hits: 100
View Comments

Air Force, Navy and Islamabad won their respective matches on Thursday at the 64th National Hockey Championships in Sukkur.



-A brace by Mudassar and goals from Adnan, Mushtaq and Alamgir enabled Air Force defeat Higher Education Commission 5-3 in an absorbing contest.
For the losing side, Mohammad Abid, Amar Ahmad and Ashar Tariq scored

-Another keenly contested encounter was witnessed between Navy and Railways with Sailors winning through the solitary goal netted by Hamza Waheed.

-However, Islamabad gained an easy 4-1 victory over Gilgit-Baltistan. Muneeb got two for the capital side while Zainulabidin and Umar Mujtaba had one each.

Imtiaz Ahmed was the lone scorer for Gilgit-Baltistan.

....results of the two matches played late on Wednesday:
-WAPDA beat Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited: 4-0
SCORERS:Tauseeq, Asad Bashir, Aleem Bilal & Khizer Akhtar

-Sui Southern Gas Company beat ZTBL 3-2
SCORERS:
SSGC: Mohammad Rizwan 2, Ali Shan
ZTBL: Hammad Anjum & Ghazanfar Ali

PHF Media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.