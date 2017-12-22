Air Force, Navy and Islamabad won their respective matches on Thursday at the 64th National Hockey Championships in Sukkur.





-A brace by Mudassar and goals from Adnan, Mushtaq and Alamgir enabled Air Force defeat Higher Education Commission 5-3 in an absorbing contest.

For the losing side, Mohammad Abid, Amar Ahmad and Ashar Tariq scored



-Another keenly contested encounter was witnessed between Navy and Railways with Sailors winning through the solitary goal netted by Hamza Waheed.



-However, Islamabad gained an easy 4-1 victory over Gilgit-Baltistan. Muneeb got two for the capital side while Zainulabidin and Umar Mujtaba had one each.



Imtiaz Ahmed was the lone scorer for Gilgit-Baltistan.



....results of the two matches played late on Wednesday:

-WAPDA beat Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited: 4-0

SCORERS:Tauseeq, Asad Bashir, Aleem Bilal & Khizer Akhtar



-Sui Southern Gas Company beat ZTBL 3-2

SCORERS:

SSGC: Mohammad Rizwan 2, Ali Shan

ZTBL: Hammad Anjum & Ghazanfar Ali



PHF Media release