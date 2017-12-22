

Hockey New Zealand is pleased to announce a naming rights partnership with University of Waikato for the Men’s Four Nations series coming to New Zealand in January.





Some of the world’s best men’s hockey teams will hit our shores this summer for the University of Waikato Men’s Four Nations in Tauranga and Hamilton.



The Vantage Black Sticks Men are set to host Olympic silver medallists Belgium (world ranking 3rd), India (6th) and Japan (16th) in a quad series from 17-28 January in Tauranga and Hamilton.



Split across two separate five-day series, Blake Park in Tauranga hosts the action from 17-21 January before teams head to Gallagher Hockey Centre in Hamilton from 24-28 January.



The Kiwis will be looking to start 2018 off with a bang as they begin their build-up for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in April.



New Zealand last played Belgium, coached by Kiwi Shane McLeod, and Japan at the Hockey World League Semi Finals in Johannesburg where they recorded a 2-0 defeat and 3-1 victory respectively.



“The University of Waikato is committed to bringing world-class sporting opportunities to the Waikato and Bay of Plenty regions,” said Dr. Kirsten Petrie, Acting Dean, Faculty of Health, Sport and Human Performance.



“Our partnership with Hockey New Zealand to deliver The University of Waikato Men’s Four Nations is part of our ongoing work to support high-performance sports. Participating Four Nations teams will have the opportunity to access the latest sports science research and facilities at the University of Waikato Adams Centre for High Performance while they are competing.



“As a world-class spectator event, the Four Nations provides an exciting opportunity for the hockey community and all those who have yet to experience this truly international sport, to get along and enjoy some of the world’s top teams in action.”



Tickets for all days of the University of Waikato Four Nations start from just $5 and are available now at www.dashtickets.co.nz



The 2018 University of Waikato Four Nations is proudly supported by Tauranga Energy Consumer Trust (TECT), Tauranga City Council and Hamilton City Council.



