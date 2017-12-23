



USA'S Junior Premier Hockey (JPH) is pleased to announce the 7th annual Junior Premier Indoor League (JPIL), set to kick off on December 23, 2017.





The Junior Premier Indoor League is an invitation only event. All clubs in each division were identified and invited to participate based on performance at the 2017 National Indoor Tournament (NIT), presented by YOLO Sportswear, or based on performance at the 2017 JPIL in accordance with our Invitation Criteria.



The 2018 JPIL will be held over six dates for each division. U-16 and U-19 clubs will play all their dates in 2018 at the 422 Sportsplex in Pottstown, Pa. The U-14 division will begin their competition this weekend, December 23 at 422 Sportsplex with their rest of their dates split amongst three venues: 422 Sportsplex, (Pottstown, Pa.), Marple Sports Arena (Broomall, Pa.) and Camp Hill Sports (Camp Hill, Pa.).



U-16 & U-19 Divisions:



All competition dates at 422 Sportsplex



Sat., January 6

Mon., January 15

Sat., January 27

Sat., February 3

Sat., February 10

Sat., February 17 – Championships



U-14 Division:



Sat., December 23 @ 422 Sportsplex

Sat., December 30 @ 422 Sportsplex

Sun., January 7 @ Marple Sports Arena

Sat., January 13 @ 422 Sportsplex

Sat., January 27 @ Camp Hill Sports

Sat., February 10 @ Camp Hill Sports – Championships



We are now pleased to announce that the following clubs have accepted our invitation and will be participating in the 2018 Junior Premier Indoor League:



U-14 Division:



Central Penn FH (Dillsburg, Pa.), Field Hockey Club of Connecticut (Fairfield, Conn.), Freedom HKY (Annapolis, Ms.), FSC (Mechanicsville, Pa.), H2O (Phoenix, Md.), High Styx FH (Bernville, Pa.), Horizon FHC (Wallingford, Pa.), Jersey Intensity FH (Monmouth Beach, N.J.), Mystx FHC (Feasterville, Pa.), Oranje-Gottaloveit (Millsboro, Del.), Rapid Fire Elite (Edison, N.J.), Shore Byrds (Delmar, Del.), SPark (Severna Park, Md.), Strong Island FH (Farmingville, N.Y.), Uprise FHC, (Moorestown, N.J.), Vipers FHC (Limerick, Pa.), Xcalibur FHC (Elverson, Pa.)



U-16 Division:



Central Penn FH (Dillsburg, Pa.), Freedom HKY (Annapolis, Md.), FSC (Mechanicsville, Pa.), Jersey Intensity FH (Monmouth Beach, N.J.), Mystx FHC (Feasterville, Pa.), Shore Byrds (Delmar, Del.), SPark (Severna Park, Md.), The Gaels FHC (Severna Park, Md.), Total Dutch FH (Somerset, N.J.), Uprise FHC, (Moorestown, N.J.), Xcalibur FHC (Elverson, Pa.)



U-19 Division:



Freedom HKY (Annapolis, Md.), FSC (Mechanicsville, Pa.), H2O (Phoenix, Md.), Hudson Valley (Putnam Valley, N.Y.), Jersey Intensity FH (Monmouth Beach, N.J.), Mystx FHC (Feasterville, Pa.), Oranje-Gottaloveit (Millsboro, Del.), Philly Hockey Club (Philadelphia, Pa.), SPark (Severna Park, Md.), The Gaels FHC (Severna Park, Md.), Vipers FHC (Limerick, Pa.), Xcalibur FHC (Elverson, Pa.)



“Hudson Valley is honored to participate in the 7th consecutive JPIL season! The Junior Premier Indoor League provides challenging competition and exposes us to the newest tactics and techniques in the game of Indoor. Nigel and Rachael have created a league where some of the country's best coaches, players, officials and support staff constantly give their best efforts. Everyone is committed to the league and it is worth the time and distance traveled! We are excited to return for the 2018 edition!” – Sharon Sarsen, Hudson Valley FHC



Complete details of the schedule, results, venues, directions and other information can be found on the JPH website by clicking here.



Clubs interested in participating in any of our Junior Premier Hockey leagues (JPIL / JPOL) should visit their web site for details, or contact Rachael Bloemker or Nigel Traverso.



Those of you interested in being a sponsor or supporter of this event or any of our other JPH events, can contact Bloemker or Traverso directly or visit their website, JuniorPremierHockey.com/sponsors/ for additional details. Your support is greatly needed and appreciated!



JPH thank you for your consideration and continued support and may the best clubs win!



Good luck to all participants! Don’t forget to follow them on social media @JrPremierHockey and tag them using #JPIL2018



Content Courtesy of JPH



USFHA media release