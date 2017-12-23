



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The FIH women’s Indoor Hockey World Cup is just around the corner. While the U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team eagerly prepares for their first World Cup appearance, they will not be the only representatives of the red, white and blue in February in Berlin, Germany.





USA Field Hockey would like to congratulate umpire Maggie Giddens, who was assigned to the women’s Indoor Hockey World Cup by the International Hockey Federation (FIH). Giddens, who was promoted to the FIH World Development Panel this past August, has a multitude of international assignments since beginning as an umpire in 2006.



“I am thrilled to be appointed to the fifth Indoor World Cup,” said Giddens. “It is an honor to represent USA and the Pan American Hockey Federation on the world stage. The indoor game is very exciting, technical and fast. I look forward to the variety of styles of play and the challenges that come with it. Germany is the heart of indoor hockey so it will be an amazing atmosphere to umpire in and experience. I am thankful for this opportunity and the support from my family, friends and hockey family. I am also looking forward to watching and supporting the U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team.”



The Wilmington, Del. native will stay busy on the international circuit in 2018 as she was also one of two USA officials selected for the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup in London, England this coming July.



USFHA media release