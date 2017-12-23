By Ijaz Chaudhry



Dar Hockey Academy is presently the biggest hockey nursery of Pakistan.



The Lahore based academy, with players from different parts of the country, had a sizable representation in Pakistan's all the national teams which participated in the international tournaments recently.



Pakistan's national team at International Festival of Hockey in Melbourne, Australia (November):

Three Players

Pakistan Development squad for 5 match series in Oman (September): Three Players

Pakistan Under 18 team in Australia: Six Players



This depicts that Dar HA is a conveyor belt churning quality players all the time.



The colts are given high quality coaching at home. The academy teams regularly tour abroad mostly the leading European hockey nations to get international competition.



Then the scouts are always on lookout for talented youngsters.



Hence, the supply line remains intact.



There is no surprise that as many as 34 Dar HA boys are in action for 10 teams at the 64th National Championships at Sukkur.



They include players who have donned international blazer for Pakistan's senior and age group teams as well as up and coming lads some of them making their maiden appearance at the National Championships.



Dar Academy boys at the 64th National Championships:



Customs: Nine

National Bank of Pakistan: Four

Sui Southern Gas Company: Four

ZTBL: Four

Railways: Three

Punjab: Three

WAPDA: Two

Fauji Fertiliser Company: Two

Navy: Two

Army: One



