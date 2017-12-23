Dar Hockey Academy's Massive Presence at the Nationals
By Ijaz Chaudhry
Dar Hockey Academy is presently the biggest hockey nursery of Pakistan.
The Lahore based academy, with players from different parts of the country, had a sizable representation in Pakistan's all the national teams which participated in the international tournaments recently.
Pakistan's national team at International Festival of Hockey in Melbourne, Australia (November):
Three Players
Pakistan Development squad for 5 match series in Oman (September): Three Players
Pakistan Under 18 team in Australia: Six Players
This depicts that Dar HA is a conveyor belt churning quality players all the time.
The colts are given high quality coaching at home. The academy teams regularly tour abroad mostly the leading European hockey nations to get international competition.
Then the scouts are always on lookout for talented youngsters.
Hence, the supply line remains intact.
There is no surprise that as many as 34 Dar HA boys are in action for 10 teams at the 64th National Championships at Sukkur.
They include players who have donned international blazer for Pakistan's senior and age group teams as well as up and coming lads some of them making their maiden appearance at the National Championships.
Dar Academy boys at the 64th National Championships:
Customs: Nine
National Bank of Pakistan: Four
Sui Southern Gas Company: Four
ZTBL: Four
Railways: Three
Punjab: Three
WAPDA: Two
Fauji Fertiliser Company: Two
Navy: Two
Army: One
