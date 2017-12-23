It was the first day of the Super Round at the 64th National Hockey Championships in Sukkur.





From the 16 departmental teams and eight provincial sides, in the 'Premier Round' 10 teams have made it to the 'Super Round'.



Two Super Round Pools:



Pool A

PIA

WAPDA

Fauji Fertilizer Company

NAVY

Punjab



Pool B

National Bank of Pakistan

Sui Southern Gas Company Limited

Customs

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa



The newly raised FFC, making their debut at the nationals, have impressed everyone anddeservedly made it to the Super Round.



ZTBL, another new team, didnt qualify for the Super Round but their overall

performance was good.



-The two inexperienced provincial sides Punjab and KPK suffered big defeats on the opening day of the Super Round against star studded WAPDA and National Bank respectively.



WAPDA overwhelmed Punjab 10-0

Ajaz Ahmed had a hat trick while Muhammad Imran scored a brace.

Aleem Bilal, Irfan jr, Khizer Akhtar, Tasawwar Abbas and Bilal scored a goal apiece.



National Bank had an even bigger 14-0 win over KPK

Both Bilal Qadir and Aamir Ali made hat tricks while Atique Arshad, Dilber and Arslan Qadir scored two goals each. Shan Irshad amd Atif Mushtaq netted once.



Third match between the two sister organisations Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited and Sui Southern Gas Company was a thriller.



SNGPL, comprising mostly of young upcoming players, fought bravely till end against SSGC who have services of a number of senior and junior internationals, but lost 2-3.

SCORERS:

SSGC: Mubashar 2, Rizwan Ali

SNGPL: Rana Waheed & Zahidullah



PHF Media release