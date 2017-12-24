

©: World Sport Pics



HC Bloemendaal’s Roel Bovendeert us one of the eye-catching names in the Dutch panel named by Max Caldas for their January trip to Australia.





The 25-year-old returns to the Dutch selection having been out of action long term with the Oranje, primarily through injury. He made his debut back in 2013 and earned 12 caps, scoring four goals but he missed out on Rio 2016 when he was in a group of four players withdrawn from the training panel before suffering his injuries.



He is rewarded for a good first half of the season with Bloemendaal, helping the club to second in the Hookdklasse and advancing them through to the KO16 of the EHL.



He is among a number of notable names in the panel along with Pinoke schoolboy Derck de Vilder and Almere’s Terrance Pieters who were part of the European Junior Championship winning side.



Bob de Voogd, Jorrit Croon and Jonas de Gus are other returnees who had remained at home for the Hockey World League final in India. Mink van der Weerden sustained an injury in India and his involvement in Australia is dependent on whether he recovers suitable in time.



The trip is part of the Netherlands preparations for the last ever Champions Trophy which will take place this summer in Breda.



SV Kampong’s Sander de Wijn has withdrawn from the panel until August. His club mates Lars Balk, Martijn Havenga and Bjorn Kellerman and Bloemendaal’s Thierry Brinkman, Floris Wortelboer and Glenn Schuurman also make the panel.



Euro Hockey League media release