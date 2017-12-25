Syed Intikhab Ali



KARACHI: Pakistan’s former captain Sohail Abbas is likely to be included in the 16-member World XI that will play two matches in January, ‘The News’ has learnt.





Sources said the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) wants Sohail, the most prolific penalty corner specialist and highest goal scorer in hockey, to be part of this initiative for the revival of international hockey in the country. Though he has retired from international hockey, he still plays in the domestic hockey.



PHF secretary Shahbaz Ahmed confirmed that Sohail would be included in the World XI. The remaining 15 players would be from other countries, he added.The World XI will play matches in Karachi and Lahore in the third week of January.



Sources in the PHF said that many things would become clear after the meeting of PHF congress in Sukkur onDecember 30.The national hockey championship is being played in Sukkur and the final of the championship will be held on December 30.



The PHF secretary also confirmed that PHF, after the World XI’s visit, would organise a four-nation tournament in which China, Japan and South Korea would be invited. The schedule of the tournament would be decided later, he said.



He said that the World XI’s tour of Pakistan would serve many purposes. “It will benefit our hockey in 2018 which is a very important year for us. Pakistan Hockey League (PHL) will be held in April, which will give our players experience of rigorous hockey. It will also address the issue of shortage of international hockey matches in their career,” he said.



He said that PHF wanted to host the four-nation hockey tournament before April, “but it depends on the confirmation of other countries.He said Holland’s greats like Paul Litgents and Florence Bolander would visit Pakistan to attend the Hall of Fame awards ceremony and be part of celebrations of revival of international hockey in the country.“We are in contact with some other legendary players of Australia and Germany, but they are yet to confirm,” he added.



The News International