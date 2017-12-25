Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2017 side
Just Hockey

Provincial Sides Continue to Suffer Big Defeats

Published on Monday, 25 December 2017 10:00 | Hits: 63
View Comments

The hastily assembled and inexperienced provincial sides continue to suffer big defeats at the hands of well drilled departmental outfits at the 64th National Hockey Championships in Sukkur



Navy scored half a dozen goals against the Punjab without a reply.
SCORERS:
Mohammad Sabir (2), Asif Ali, Akbar Ali, Ali Sher & Olympian Rashid Mahmood

Customs also had a big win 5-0 win over KPK
SCORERS:
Adnan Babar, Farhan, Rizwan Khan, Danish and Munawwar

An interesting encounter was witnessed between the holders PIA and the debutantes Fauji Fertilizers Company.

The young FFC boys gave the airline men a  good run for their money before going  down 2-3
SCORERS:
PIA: Usman Ghani, Abdul Wahab & Haseem Khan
FFC: Asfandyar & Fayyaz Yaqoob

In the match played late Saturday evening, Sui Southern Gas Company had defeated Customs 3-1
SCORERS:
SSGC: Rana Sohail, Taufeeq & Mubashar
Customs: Farhan

PHF Media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.