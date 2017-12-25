Provincial Sides Continue to Suffer Big Defeats
The hastily assembled and inexperienced provincial sides continue to suffer big defeats at the hands of well drilled departmental outfits at the 64th National Hockey Championships in Sukkur
Navy scored half a dozen goals against the Punjab without a reply.
SCORERS:
Mohammad Sabir (2), Asif Ali, Akbar Ali, Ali Sher & Olympian Rashid Mahmood
Customs also had a big win 5-0 win over KPK
SCORERS:
Adnan Babar, Farhan, Rizwan Khan, Danish and Munawwar
An interesting encounter was witnessed between the holders PIA and the debutantes Fauji Fertilizers Company.
The young FFC boys gave the airline men a good run for their money before going down 2-3
SCORERS:
PIA: Usman Ghani, Abdul Wahab & Haseem Khan
FFC: Asfandyar & Fayyaz Yaqoob
In the match played late Saturday evening, Sui Southern Gas Company had defeated Customs 3-1
SCORERS:
SSGC: Rana Sohail, Taufeeq & Mubashar
Customs: Farhan
PHF Media release