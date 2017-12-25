The hastily assembled and inexperienced provincial sides continue to suffer big defeats at the hands of well drilled departmental outfits at the 64th National Hockey Championships in Sukkur





Navy scored half a dozen goals against the Punjab without a reply.

SCORERS:

Mohammad Sabir (2), Asif Ali, Akbar Ali, Ali Sher & Olympian Rashid Mahmood



Customs also had a big win 5-0 win over KPK

SCORERS:

Adnan Babar, Farhan, Rizwan Khan, Danish and Munawwar



An interesting encounter was witnessed between the holders PIA and the debutantes Fauji Fertilizers Company.



The young FFC boys gave the airline men a good run for their money before going down 2-3

SCORERS:

PIA: Usman Ghani, Abdul Wahab & Haseem Khan

FFC: Asfandyar & Fayyaz Yaqoob



In the match played late Saturday evening, Sui Southern Gas Company had defeated Customs 3-1

SCORERS:

SSGC: Rana Sohail, Taufeeq & Mubashar

Customs: Farhan



PHF Media release