

Federal MP Kevin Hogan (R) will members of Far North Coast Hockey at the start of the new Goonellabah hockey centre.



The first sod has been turned on a new $1.6 million Far North Coast Regional Hockey Centre expansion project in Goonellabah





‘This is great news for our community and cements our reputation as the sporting capital of regional NSW, federal member for Page Kevin Hogan said.



‘Upgrading and expanding the existing hockey complex will deliver a new state-of-the-art pitch with lighting, seating, player spaces, official and technical officers’ spaces, toilets and covered playing preparation areas.



‘With the upgrade of Oakes Oval, Lismore already underway, this additional $1.6 million investment will attract sports players from many codes, and their supporters, to the area, which will be great for our local motels, restaurants and cafes.



‘The work is expected to be completed early next year, in plenty of time for Lismore to host the 2018 Men’s Masters Australian Hockey Championships later in the year when 1,800 players and spectators are expected to converge on the northern rivers.



The project is jointly funded by the federal government ($764,478), Far North Coast Hockey Incorporated ($550,000), Lismore City Council ($33,000) and private donors ($181,478). In-kind contributions were also provided by Far North Coast Hockey Incorporated ($66,340).



The project will create 76 construction jobs and 16 permanent jobs.



Echo Daily