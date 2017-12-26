Nabha - In an absorbing encounter, defending champions EME, Jalandhar, managed to subdue a fighting Rock Rovers, Chandigarh, on the second day of the 42nd Liberals All India Hockey Tournament here today. Veteran forward Biju Singh scored in the 15th minute, while Gurmeet Singh converted a penalty corner in the 19th minute. After the breather, Rock Rovers attacked relentlessly and forced as many as seven penalty corners but the solid EME defence withstood the repeated onslaughts to emerge 2-0 winners.





In the first match of the day, ITBP, Jalandhar, got the better of Green Chillies XI, Nabha, in a closely contested encounter. ITBP scored in the 25th and 35th minutes through Jaswinder Singh and Amarvi Singh to take a 2-0 lead. Gurvinder Singh reduced the margin with a penalty-corner conversion in the 42nd minute. However, defender Lawrens restored ITBP’s two-goal lead from a penalty corner which was won after a counterattack. Lawrens was again on target in the 47th minute. The Nabha team retaliated with a goal by Tarandeep in the 48th minute. ITBP added another goal with a penalty-corner conversion in the 58th minute.



Two quick goals in the 60th and 61st minutes, by N Tirkey and Gurwinder Singh, helped Green Chillies XI narrow the margin again. But ITBP held on to emerge the winners.



In another match, Ropar Hawks overcame SRC, Ramgarh, 4-2 in a fast-paced encounter. Sukhwinder Singh, Satvir Singh, Harpreet Singh and Sukhwinder Singh scored for the Hawks, while Pargat Singh and Prabhdeep Singh scored for SRC.



