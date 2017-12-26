

Malaysian player in action against Pakistan during last year’s Sultan Azlan Shah Cup. Pakistan have confirmed their participation in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh on March 2-10. Pix by Supian Ahmad



KUALA LUMPUR: Former world champions Pakistan have confirmed their participation in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh on March 2-10.





Pakistan have won the hockey tournament three times.



Others in the fray are Malaysia, Australia, Argentina, England, India and Ireland.



Malaysia will be using the tournament to prepare for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, Indonesia Asian Games and the World Cup in India.



Three courses will be conducted by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) academy in collaboration with the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) and the Raja Ashman Shah Academy during the tournament.



"This was confirmed at AHF's executive board meeting on Dec 22 in KL," said Sultan Azlan Shah Cup organising secretary M. Selvakumaran.



New Straits Times