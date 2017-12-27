By Nabil Tahir



KARACHI: An inquiry committee set up by the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) to investigate the harassment case of women’s team goalie Syeda Sadia at the hand of head coach Saeed Khan has found the latter innocent.





Furthermore, the committee has recommended a one-year ban on Sadia for making false allegations, and also suggested to ban the eye-witness presented by her, Iqra Javed, for the same period.



The committee has sent the report to the PHF on Tuesday.



Iqra, who supported Sadia’s claim, was proven wrong on the basis of another eye-witness, the PHF women’s wing secretary Tanzeela Aamer, who came forward to support Saeed.



Earlier, Sadia, while recalling the event said she that was attending a dinner being hosted for players at the hockey federation’s facility in Lahore when the team coach, who had been “glaring at her throughout the night”, asked her to step outside the dining hall.



Once outside, Khan allegedly spoke to Sadia in a harsh tone and he allegedly raised his hand to hit her as well.



It was at this moment, Sadia said, that Tanzeela walked out, saw the altercation, and stopped Khan from hitting her.



“Tanzeela ma’am then went back to the dinner. I ran back to my hostel room and he [Saeed] followed me there,” Sadia said.



Iqra was in the room at the time, and Sadia alleged that once in the room, Saeed grabbed her arm and threatened to ban her — and Iqra, when she tried to stop him — if they spoke out against him.



She wrote to the Punjab Sports Minister, Jahangir Khanzada, and the PHF the day after the incident, detailing what happened and demanding that action be taken against Saeed.



The International Olympic Committee (IOC) also took notice and asked the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) to inquire the matter.



Now the ball is in the PHF’s court to decide if the players will receive the ban or not.



The Express Tribune