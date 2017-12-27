Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Khalid Sajjad Khokhar announced on Tuesday that a World XI hockey team will be touring Pakistan from January 18 to 21 to play a two-match series against Pakistan's senior team.





Khokhar said while addressing a press conference in Lahore that the World XI will play one match each in Karachi and Lahore during the four-day visit.



He said the foreign team was previously scheduled to visit Pakistan from January 10 but the tour was moved forward for eight days to ensure the availability of the players.



“The foreign team, which is a blend of world’s known hockey players, will be playing its first match at Abdul Sattar Edhi Stadium in Karachi on January 19,” he said.



He said the team will play its second match on January 21 in Lahore. “Karachi’s match will be played under light and the match in Lahore will be a day affair,” he added.



Khokhar said the World XI will comprise players from Australia, Germany, Holland, Belgium and Spain. The PHF chief said the tour of the World XI will be a step forward to bring back international hockey to Pakistan and to organise the Pakistan Hockey League in April next year in a befitting manner.



The World XI will comprise 15 to 16 players, he said, adding that Pakistan’s former hockey captain Sohail Abbas will also be part of the World XI.



“The government has issued a no objection certificate for hosting the World XI," he added.



Dawn