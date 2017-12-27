KUALA LUMPUR: Pakistan will be back to grace the 27th edition of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup from March 1-10.





The three-time champions missed this year’s tournament and their return is not only good news for hosts Malaysia – but for hockey in Asia as well.



Perak Hockey Association secretary M. Selvakumaran said they have invited Pakistan because they can create more excitement for the sport in Asia.



“Pakistan and India are arch-rivals and they give more than 100% when they clash in a tourney. They’re crowd pullers as fans want to watch the exciting dribbling skills of their players,” said Selvakumaran, who is also the tournament’s organising secretary.



“Pakistan’s presence also benefits Malaysia as we’re drawn in the same group, along with India, for next year’s Commonwealth Games (Gold Coast, Australia, April 4-15).”



Next year’s Sultan Azlan Shah Cup will be a seven-team affair instead of six as was earlier announced.



Apart from Pakistan and Malaysia, the other teams comprise world No. 1 Australia, world No. 2 Argentina, India (world No. 6), England (No. 7) and Ireland (No. 10). Malaysia are ranked world No. 12.



Pakistan, who won the tournament in 1999, 2000 and 2003, are the lowest ranked side at No. 13.



The Sultan Azlan Shah Cup will be Malaysia’s first assignment as they prepare for the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games in Jakarta (Aug 18-Sept 2).



In the Commonwealth Games, Malaysia are drawn in Group B with India, Pakistan, England and Wales. Group A comprises Australia, New Zealand, Canada, South Africa and Scotland.



The Star of Malaysia