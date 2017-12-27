NAVY, who surprised the holders PIA a few days back, continued with their good form at the Super Round of the 64th National Hockey Championships in Sukkur.





The sailors drew 1-1 with the strong WAPDA side.



Ali Sher, a regular goal getter for NAVY, once again scored for them while international Khizer Akhtar netted for WAPDA.



The match between two young sides of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited and Customs was also a closely fought affair. SNGPL won 4-2 in the end.

SCORERS:

SNGPL: Zubair, Ghulam Abbas, Ayub Ali & Samiullah

Customs: Farhan & Adnan Babar



Young international Awaisur Rahman, a prolific scorer for the Fauji Fertilisers Company, starred with a hat trick as the FFC trounced Punjab 8-1. Asfanyar, Afaraz Khan,Ilyas, Taimoor Malik and Faizan Alvi were the other scorers for the winners.



Jahangir Ali netted Punjab's consolation goal.



PHF Media release