

Photo: Dan Cook



The 12th annual Hockey for Haxton Indoor Hockey Tournament was held December 16-17 at Milton Elementary School. The weekend of indoor hockey honors 2005 graduate Amanda Haxton, who was a standout player at Cape and Delaware Shore Field Hockey. She passed away in 2008 as a result of injuries suffered in a car accident.





The tournament is directed by Haxton’s best friend Danielle Renken and former Cape coach and Delaware Shore Executive Director Mike Eisenhour. The tournament has taken place since 2007. Proceeds benefit the Amanda Haxton Scholarship and Easterseals of Georgetown.



“It was a good tournament this year,” said Eisenhour, who has been an integral part of the ongoing fundraiser.



Seventeen teams ranging from ages 12 and under through adult played four 20-minute games using a six-versus-six format. The scores didn’t really matter, as the players dribbled, passed, shot and saved memories of Amanda “Hax” Haxton, who always had a smile and a kind word for everyone she met.



“I grew up with the Haxtons,” said Kelly Smith, Cape graduate. “Unfortunately, I never had the opportunity to play with Amanda. Seeing how many of her friends come together every single year to celebrate her spirit of her life through a sport that she loved is truly inspiring.”



This year’s scholarship winner was Elizabeth “Lizzie” Soucy, who is a senior at Mount Pleasant High School.



“Lizzie has been a member of Delaware Shore Hockey since 2015,” said Eisenhour. “She will graduate from Mount Pleasant High School in May 2018, and she is still investigating colleges and universities, and intending on playing field hockey and possibly lacrosse.”



Content Courtesy of the Cape Gazette



USFHA media release