By Aftar Singh





Seasoned campaigner: Penalty corner specialist Muhd Razie Rahim (centre) will lead the line for Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC) in the Malaysia Hockey League next season.



KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC) are out to make history in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) and have what it takes to stick to their plan come what may.





The Premier Division winners want to be the first side to sweep all four titles at stake – the Charity Shield, league, Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup and TNB Cup.



KLHC have roped in seven national players and six foreigners to help them accomplish that mission.



National penalty corner specialist Muhd Razie Abdul Rahim leads the local cast who also comprise defenders Mohd Izad Hakmi Jamaluddin and Mohd Sukri Abdul Mutalib, midfielders Nabil Fiqri Mohd Noor and Meor Muhd Azuan Hasan, and forwards Mohd Haziq Samsul and Azri Hassan.



Three Australians, Matthew Willis, Josh Pollard and Nick Burgeon, two South Koreans – Jang Jung-hyun and Lee Nam-yong – and a Briton Tom Carson make up the foreign line-up. All six are also internationals.



Carson featured in the 2014 World Cup in Holland. Jung-hyun, another penalty corner specialist, was the MHL’s top scorer last year with 16 goals.



KLHC team manager Ahmad Anuar Sham Kamar said they have depth in every department to help them win all four titles.



“We hope to start the season by lifting the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup, which was introduced two years ago,” said Ahmad, an ex-international.



“We expect a strong challenge from Terengganu and Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) as they also have quality foreign players,” said the former international.



He added KLHC’s two penalty corner specialists, Razie and Jung-hyun, will give them an edge.



“They have what it takes to deliver.”



KLHC won both the Charity Shield and Premier Division title this year. They reached the semi-finals of the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup, a knockout tournament.



In the TNB Cup, KLHC finished runners-up after losing a penalty shootout to Terengganu.



KLHC open their knockout campaign against Division One’s Kedah at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Jan 3.



The quarter-finals will be on Jan 4 while the semi-finals is slated for Jan 6, with the final on Jan 7.



KLHC are one of six teams featuring in the Premier Division, along with Terengganu, UniKL, Tenaga Nasional, Maybank and TNB-Thunderbolt.



KLHC train under former national assistant coach Lim Chiow Chuan and ex-international S. Shankar.



The Star of Malaysia