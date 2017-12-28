KUALA LUMPUR: It sounds like a routine for Wonder Woman. But no super powers are needed – just lots of stamina and mental strength.





And the national women’s hockey team better make sure they’re equipped with that as they face a hectic schedule in the first half of 2018.



First up is the National Women’s League, which begins next month and will go on until the end of February.



Next, the players have to focus on the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, from April 4-15.



Barely a month later, it’s on to the 5th women’s Asian Champions Trophy in Donghae, South Korea, from May 13-20.



Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) chief executive officer Datuk Tayab Ikram said they have to organise the tournament early because the women’s World Cup in London will start from July 21-Aug 5.



“This will give the Asian teams who are featuring in the World Cup a chance to fine tune their preparations,” said Tayab.



In the Commonwealth Games, Malaysia – ranked world No. 22 – are drawn in Group A with England, India, South Africa and Wales. Group B com-prises Australia, New Zealand, Scotland, Canada and Ghana.



Four Asian teams will feature in the women’s World Cup in London – China, Japan, South Korea and India.



The Star of Malaysia