LAHORE - Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Wednesday named 27 female players for training camp to buildup them for the Asian Games qualifier to be held from January 12 in Thailand.





“The camp will commence from December 30 here at National Hockey Stadium,” said PHF spokesman.



The players included five goalkeepers, five full backs, six half backs and 11 forwards. Rizwana Yasmeen, Rushna Khan, Sana Amanat, Joyan Thomas, Areeba Sarwar (goalkeepers); Ishra, Abbas, Taskeen Kausar, Amna Ghaffar, Marina Anwar, Adeeba (full backs); Ibra, Sheikh, Zakia Nawaz, Zaib-un-Nisa, Nida Asghar, Nafeesa Anwar, Rimsha Ilyas (half backs) and Sahrish Waheed, Hina Pervaiz, Maria Sabir, Hamra Latif, Latif, Ambreen Arshad, Kalsoom Shehzadi, Saira Ashraf, Ayesha Rafiq, Sidra Hakim, Sahil Malik and Nazia Rehmat (forwards).



