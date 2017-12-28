Muhammad Ali







Pakistan hockey’s consolations in the dismal year 2017 was that they won a bronze medal at the Asia Cup after defeating South Korea in a classification match for third position at Dhaka, Bangladesh in October, and qualified for the World Cup 2018 after finishing poor seventh at World Hockey League in London in June. That was the sum of our ‘achievements’ in a sport in which once we were the top dogs in the world. After remaining at top of the hockey world for more than three decades, it is lamentable that a country who won Olympic gold thrice, World Cup four times, Asia Cup thrice, Asian Games gold record eight times, Asian Champions Trophy gold twice, FIH Champions Trophy gold thrice and remained unbeatable at regional level for many years are now a lowly team. Due to country’s obsession with cricket these days, Pakistan hockey has been relegated to the background due to the Pakistan government’s indifferent attitude towards the national sport.





In Asia Cup 2017, Pakistan rode on a hat-trick by Ajaz Ahmad to demolish South Korea 6-3 and clinch the third spot. Ahmad scored in the 10th, 30th and 36th minutes while Rashid Mehmood (26th) and Abu Mahmood (32nd) also sounded the board for Pakistan. Suk Hoon Cho (20th), Namyong Lee (43rd) and Inwoo Seo (55th) scored for South Korea. The Koreans, unlike their previous Super 4s matches, were not at their usual defensive best and Pakistan took complete advantage of that as they attacked from hooter to hooter, showcasing exemplary skill to make space in the Korean circle and score goals with ease. Pakistan started their campaign in style by defeating hosts Bangladesh 7-0 in their opener but could not show the same performance in the remaining matches: drew with Japan 2-2, lost to India 3-1 and 4-0, drew with South Korea 1-1 and lost to Malaysia 3-2.



Qualification for World Cup 2018: Pakistan became the 13th team to qualify for 2018’s World Cup, slated to be held in India from November 28 to December 16. Four times world champions Pakistan qualified for the mega event despite the poor show in Hockey World League – thanks to the results of the European Hockey Championships. The Greenshirts were defeated by teams like Argentina and Canada, and they even struggled against minnows like Scotland and China who finished last: at eighth position. For the next year’s global showpiece, Pakistan joined for the next year’s global showpiece hosts India, Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Canada, England, Germany, Ireland, Malaysia, Netherlands, Spain, and New Zealand. This was a welcome return to World Cup action for the famous hockey playing nation, following their failure to qualify for the World Cup 2014 that was played in The Hague, Netherlands.



No participation in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Due to incompetent management of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Pakistan hockey suffered big setback when the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) did not invite the country, for the first time, in the traditional Sultan Azlan Shah Cup held in April. Since its inception in 1983, the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup had featured Pakistan almost regularly. The Greenshirts had won the title thrice (1999, 2000, 2003) while remaining runners-up six times, the last occasion being 2011. After the PHF failed to send its team to the Junior World Cup held in India in December 2016 – mainly due to not applying for visas to meet the FIH deadline to confirm participation – not participating in the 26th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup was a big blow for the national sport of the country.



PHF names Hassan Sardar as new chief selector: In July, the PHF named a new team management and also formed a new selection committee in the wake of team’s dismal performance in the World Hockey League in England. Former Olympian Hassan Sardar was named as new chief selector whose other members were Ayaz Mahmood and Syed Musaddiq Hussain. Former Olympian Farhat Hassan Khan was named as head coach and manager of the team with Malik Mohammad Shafqat and Mohammad Sarwar as coaches. By forming new team management the PHF shown exit to the previous team management, headed by former Olympian Khawaja Junaid Ahmed, as it did not take the responsibility of the team’s debacle in London and did not resign. On the occasion, outgoing head coach Khawaja Junaid said the task assigned to him was to inspire the team to qualify for the next year’s World Cup which he accomplished. Khawaja Junaid tried his best to convince the PHF to give him a chance to continue till the Asia Cup but in vain







Former Pakistan hockey captain announces retirement: In the last week of October, former Pakistan hockey skipper Abdul Haseem Khan announced his retirement, holding the PHF responsible for the dismal situation of the game as well as his retirement. During a press conference at his residence in Karachi, he levelled allegations of biases and presence of syndicates within the selection committee of the PHF. The former captain accused the selection committee of mistreating him. “I have been bearing the attitude of the selection committee for long and now it is the time that I speak the truth and reveal that a lobby was active within the selection committee,” he said. “The current selection committee headed by former Olympian Hassan Sardar has been biased and unfair to the players who have been performing since long,” he maintained.



Dismal performance Down Under: Pakistan finished poor last in a four-national hockey tournament held Down Under: Melbourne, Australia in November. Japan thumped Pakistan 2-1 at the Four-Nation International Festival of Hockey at Melbourne’s State Netball and Hockey Centre. With their second consecutive loss against Japan, the Greenshirts finished the tournament at the fourth spot. In the first match, Pakistan received their worst-ever defeat in hockey against Australia when they lost 1-9 to the hosts. Later, New Zealand downed Pakistan 3-2 in what was the latter’s third successive defeat.



Former Olympian Afzal Manna passes away: In the third week of November, decorated hockey player Afzal Manna breathed his last in Lahore. An inside-left of repute, Manna represented Pakistan in the 1964 Olympics (silver medal) and the Asian Games in 1958 (gold medal) and 1962 (gold medal). He also served as an international umpire and as coach of Pakistan’s national team. Inside left was his preferred position but he also played as the centre forward when the team required. He was born in Amritsar before Pakistan gained independence. He started his hockey with the Brothers Hockey Club which practised at a ground adjacent to the Punjab University old campus. His was a precocious talent; he was only 16 when he appeared in the maiden national championships in 1954. In those days, Railways were the biggest patron of sports among all the departments in Pakistan. The Railways’ hockey team were one of the strongest. Manna made such an impact at the 1954 nationals that he was immediately picked up by the Railways; it turned out to be a lifelong association.



Very next year, he won the national championships with them. Manna never looked back; he was called to the Pakistan camp for the 1956 Olympics. And he gained the coveted national selection for the 1958 Asian Games. After missing the selection for the 1960 Olympics, Manna made a comeback in the 1962 Asian Games in Jakarta where Pakistan defeated India 2-0 in the final to retain the title. He finally won an Olympic selection in 1964. Pakistan’s regular spearhead Abdul Waheed Khan got injured at the Olympic training camp in Abbottabad. Manna played as the centre forward in Tokyo. Pakistan lost the final against India and returned with the silver medal. With three goals, Manna was the joint top scorer among Pakistani forwards. That was also his last international appearance. According to his contemporaries, Manna had wonderful stick work and unique dribbling skills. He was tall and his long strides made it difficult for the opponents to check him. On his day, he was almost unstoppable. A jovial and witty person, he was very popular among his teammates and friends.



If one analyses carefully the periods of poor performance in Pakistan hockey, they are invariably linked with poor management. At present there is much chaos and lack of vision in the PHF, and the chances of the national team to sparkle in forthcoming events seem remote



Head coach Farhat resigns due to ‘personal reasons’: In December, Pakistan hockey team’s head coach Farhat Khan stepped down after less than six months in the position following the team’s debacles in the Asia Cup and the four-nation invitational event in Australia. However, the former Olympian said he had resigned due to personal reasons. His resignation came after it was revealed that the PHF was looking at hiring a foreign coach with former German captain and Olympic gold medalist, Christian Blunck, the prime candidate under consideration for the job. Blunck a versatile midfielder spearheaded Germany to a gold medal in the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona. However, he has never coached any team from any country.



Through out the year it seemed as if was is not about winning anymore, it was all about losing gracefully and coming up with excuses. Whether or not they are ready to participate in the upcoming tough assignments of 2018, the PHF has surely accumulated a nice list of excuses for face-saving, should the nation question them when they fail at the international assignments. Throughout the year, more often the results had been embarrassing to say the least with the Greenshirts struggling to win against the second tier teams. A multitude of sins in management, selection and coaching always got covered up through one cliché or the other. Ignored were the slips in the selection and the secretive manipulation that go behind the scenes for personal gains and self-aggrandisment, with constructive criticism always a poor second to the waving of the flag. The statements given by the PHF top officials in the national media after the team’s insipid performances were aimed at to make people believe that the national outfit were doing well, and that there was light at the end of the tunnel. The fact was that the way things were being conducted, the days ahead were anything but that.



No doubt, in the national sphere and the sporting arena the root of our dilemma is the notorious system of patronage and imposed cronies, to the exclusion of merit and professionalism. Under the powerful patron’s benevolent gaze, the pick and choose appointees can survive scandals and failures that would crush an ordinary mortal. Pakistan’s brilliant track record in international hockey since independence has owed much to the dynamic administrative skills of individuals like AIS Dara, Air Marshal Noor Khan, and Air Vice Marshal Farooq Umar. If one analyses carefully the periods of poor performance in Pakistan hockey, they are invariably linked with poor management. At present there is much chaos and lack of vision in the PHF, and the chances of the national team to sparkle in forthcoming events seem remote.



Not much hope in 2018: No sporting federation is a bed of roses, especially one that carries the aspirations of the nation. In Pakistan hockey, one is witnessing that whenever the Greenshirts lose a tournament, an unwarranted overhaul takes place and merit runs poor second to personal whims. One is surprised to observe that the PHF ignores the fact that the change of command in no way promises success, planning does. But we are not a nation of sage souls. Rather we indulge in thoughtless decisions. If changing a manager or a coach after every defeat or bad performance had been the best remedy, Pakistan would have been champions. Unfortunately, the technical understanding of issues is always ignored, and it triggers a rot.



Despite all the available resources and hefty funds in the last one year, the PHF failed to put hockey back on track and get the desired results. Pakistanis have an emotional connection with hockey; the older generation still talks and recall with great delight the spellbinding achievements of the past. While the present generation only has tales of the past to live on, their love or connection with hockey is only going to be strengthened when they actually see the return of the lost glory.



The need of the hour is to bring Pakistan hockey into line with the rest, best and the latest aspects of modern hockey as the game has changed a lot in recent years. Even the best of players cannot win without strategic strength as all team games need to have excellent preemptive and offensive strategies worked out scientifically. And for that we need those persons at the helm of affairs who are thorough professionals with solution to the predicament. Only then the elusive triumphs will replace the current tragedies that demean the team once basking in Olympic golds and world crowns. But with the game of musical chairs in the national federation, the future looks not that bright. The year 2017 was a most forgetful year for Pakistan hockey. What is worse, it seems to be on an irrevocable downward slide. And realistically speaking, one should not harbour any hopes of the national team doing any better or revive themselves to their former glory in 2018.



The Daily Times