

Rhett Halkett (L) won SA's Male Hockey Player of the Year ©: World Sport Pics



Mannheimer HC’s Rhett Halkett was named South Africa’s best male hockey player for 2016 which was announced by SA Hockey in Johannesburg just before Christmas in 2017.





Halkett (above, left) – and Celia Evans on the women’s side – emerged as the standout players during the annual Cape Town Private Property Summer Series from January to March 2016, as well as the men’s series against Spain, Belgium, Canada and Germany and the women’s against India, Germany and Scotland.



“It’s a huge honour to receive this award,” said Halkett. “Thank you to the players who have been instrumental in providing a platform for personal growth and performance. It is, and always will be, a privilege to represent South Africa in this sport we love. Congratulations to all the award winners,” he added.



Evans added: “This award is a symbol of hard work, dedication and commitment. I definitely don’t think I’m the only player who is committed to the process, but it is a true honour to receive this award.



“Being part of the national team means more than just receiving a test cap, more than just being a ‘good’ hockey player, more than having fans or Instagram followers. I’m not about that. It means that every day I am committed to being better,” she added.



Recently retired international umpire John Wright was named the joint winner of the Malik Umpire of the Year award with Michelle Joubert. Both umpired at the Rio Olympics in 2016.



Euro Hockey League media release