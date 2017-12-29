



Des Simon, Hon Life Member of Hockey Ireland, who was 101, passed away yesterday morning.





A former Irish & Ulster president, he had celebrated reaching the century in September 2016 at a function in Belfast Castle attended by family and friends.



A former international hockey umpire, Des devoted many years to hockey in Ulster and, as well as having held the Irish & Ulster President roles, he was honorary secretary to the Ulster branch from 1970 to 1988.



A long-standing member of the Cliftonville Hockey club our deepest sympathy goes to his family & friends at this time.



His funeral will be at St John's Presbyterian Church in Whitehouse on Wednesday, January 3 at 10am.



Irish Hockey Association media release