



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – After a final training camp weekend of the year and a trial opportunity for athletes identified during the college season, U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team Head Coach Phil Edwards has added five athletes to the squad for 2018. Kelee Lepage (Honey Brook, Pa.), Madison Maguire (Rumson, N.J.), Jenny Rizzo (Hershey, Pa.), Rachel Robinson (Mount Joy, Pa.) and Cassie Sumfest (Lewisburg, Pa.) will get the chance to wear the red, white and blue in the coming year.





“It was a productive camp overall and really got the 2018 program up and running in the manner I had hoped for,” commented Edwards. “We were able to introduce some new training ideas that I felt the group got to grips with very well and that bodes well for future camps. Some key principles were covered on the field and some important standards off the field were set by the team. We obviously hoped to add to the existing squad from those identified during the college season and were able to do so in the form of five excellent young players. In the case of Jenny and Kelee we welcome them back to the group following their involvement last year. For Madison, Rachel and Cassie this is their first time in the U-21 program and I look forward to working with them in the year ahead.”







A native of Honey Brook, Pa. Lepage played high school hockey at Twin Valley, where she was Ashley Hoffman’s teammate. She helped the Raiders earn three Berks County titles and the 2016 PIAA AA State Championship. Personally, she earned Second-Team All- American, Academic All-American, First Team All-State, First Team All-Berks County and was named Berks County Player of the Year as a senior. Within the club system, she played for X-Calibur FHC and participated in many USA Field Hockey National Events.



Lepage is currently playing collegiately at the University of Maryland where she just finished her sophomore season. In 2016, she helped the Terrapins win their third straight Big Ten regular season title and was named to the NFHCA National Academic Squad. This past year, she aided on defense as the team made an impressive run to the NCAA National Title game, before falling 2-1 in a close contest to Connecticut. The Terrapins 2017 campaign saw them pick up nine wins over ranked teams.



“To represent the United States is a tremendous honor,” remarked Lepage. “It gives me the opportunity to play the game I love at the highest level, competing with and against the best of the best. I could not be more excited about this opportunity!”







From Rumson, N.J., Maguire has the sport in her blood as her mother, a former member of the U.S. Women’s National Development Squad and U-21 USWNT, and many of her family members played in college. She played for Rumson Fair Haven (RFH) Regional where she helped the team win three state titles while be named First Team All-Shore as a senior, junior and sophomore, and Third Team All-Shore as a freshman. She was also named RFH NJSIAA Scholar-Athlete of the Year, Shore Conference Player of the Year, First Team All-State and was the first 100 goal scorer in the school history.



Maguire played alongside Lepage for X-Calibur FHC and also currently attends the same college. During her freshman year as a Terrapin, she earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors twice and was part of the team that won their third straight Big Ten regular season title. As a sophomore, she was a key asset in the midfield as the team made a run to the NCAA National Title match.



“Being a part of Team USA has always been a dream of mine,” said Maguire. “I’ve wanted to follow in the footsteps of my mother, Kathy Staley Maguire, and my coaches, Katie Bam and Stefanie Fee. It is amazing that I get to represent my country and play the sport that I love!”







No stranger to the U-21 USWNT, Rizzo was on the squad in 2016, where she got to compete at the women’s Junior Pan American Games and women’s Hockey Junior World Cup. Following the 2017 squad announcement in June, she was invited for a tryout following her collegiate season. Rizzo just concluded her junior year in goal at Penn State University, where the Nittany Lions narrowly missed a trip to the Final Four finishing the season 17-5 overall. This season, she earned Longstreth/NFHCA Division I Mideast All-Region First Team honors after being a mainstay in the cage and recording five shutouts with a save percentage of .796, the fourth-best in the country.



From Hershey, Pa., she attended Hershey High School where she tallied a .77 save percentage, recording 20 shutouts and 243 saves. She earned Second Team All-State and First Team All-Mid-Penn Keystone Conference, and helped her team qualify for districts all four years. She was a member of the Alley Cats club team and heavily involved in USA Field Hockey’s Futures Program.



“A spot on Team USA’s Under 21 team means a lot to me because it allows me to grow personally as a player while learning from my teammates and coaches,” said Rizzo. “Being on the team is an incredible opportunity to play internationally and I am ecstatic for the year ahead.”







A native of Mount Joy, Pa., Robinson attended Donegal High School where she was a three-sport athlete. She helped lead Donegal to state titles in both field hockey and softball her senior year, as well as added her name to the school’s 1,000 career points list in basketball. Her accomplishments on the field earned her three-time First-Team All-State honors, Second Team All-American in 2015 and Third Team in 2016. She was previous member of the U.S. U-19 Women’s National Team following her selection last December at the 2016 STX Select event.



Robinson just concluded her freshman season at the University of Virginia where she earned All-South Region Second Team and VaSID All-State Second Team. Her stability on the defensive line earned her a starting spot in her collegiate debut in which she tallied three assists.



"I feel truly honored to represent Team USA!,” noted Robinson. “It's a great opportunity to wear the red, white and blue and improve my hockey skills!"



Sumfest got a jump start in college having enrolled at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill in January 2017 and practiced with the team throughout the spring and summer before her first season as a Tar Heel. In her freshman campaign, she helped UNC win the program’s 20th Atlantic Coast Conference Championships in program history and advance to the NCAA Semifinals where they fell in a penalty shootout.







From Lewisburg, Pa., Sumfest attended Lewisburg Area High School where she was a four-time All-State and All-Conference selection. She was a two-time captain for the team as well as MVP. She was also honored as the district’s Most Outstanding Female Athlete in 2015-16 and Lewisburg High School’s Most Outstanding Female Athlete in 2016-17. She was a member of the WC Eagles club team since 2012, and won multiple USA Field Hockey National Event championships.



Sumfest was on both the U.S. U-17 and U-19 Women’s National Teams and was selected to travel to both Germany and Belgium, where she captained both squads. From 2015-16, she was a member of the U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team and competed in the SPAR 4 Nations Tournament in Durban, South Africa.



“It is such an honor to represent this country,” commented Sumfest. “Being able to train with the best U-21s is an amazing opportunity and I look forward to continue to grow as a player.”



USA Field Hockey would like to thank Marc Hardy and Stu Smith for providing coaching support during the training camp. Next up for this squad is a training camp at Spooky Nook Sports from January 14-15, 2018 followed by a trip to Chula Vista, Calif., where they will train at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center from February 1-5, 2018. A few more training camps will take place during the spring before a tour to Argentina June 11-18, 2018.



