

A match in progress during the 42nd GS Bains Liberals All India Hockey Tournament at Nabha on Thursday. Tribune photo



SAI Kurukshetra thrashed Rock Rovers Chandigarh 5-2 to enter the quarterfinals of GS Bains Liberals All India Hockey Tournament being played at the Government Ripudaman College.





The Kurukshetra lads took time to settle down before taking control of the proceedings. Vishal struck in the 25th minute to make it 1-0.



Rimanshu made it 2-0 in the 30th minute. The Kurukshetra lads went on the rampage after the interval with Rimanshu and Akash scoring goals in the 37th and 43rd minute, respectively.



Rock Rovers scored two goals through Harpreet Singh (52nd min) and Gaurav Tokhi (57th min) to reduce the margin (2-4).



The Kurukshetra lads rounded off the tally (5-2) with Mander scoring the last goal of the match in the 61st minute.



Punjab Police win



In the second match, Punjab Police beat minnows Green Chillies XI (7-0) to enter the quarterfinals.



Green Chillies had no answer to the superior stick work of the cops and conceded five goals before the half time. Amit Sandhu struck twice (2nd and 7th min).



Jasjit Kular and Ajay Kumar scored in the 15th, 16th and 32nd minute to put pressure on the opposition. Punjab Police added two more goals through Varinder (49th min) and Amit Sandhu (51st min) to accomplish a 7-0 win. Punjab Police next take on EME Jalandhar in the quarterfinals.



The Tribune