By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional are still eyeing a top-three finish in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) despite the absence of Malaysia’s top hockey goalkeeper S. Kumar.





Tenaga coach Nor Saiful Zaini admitted they would sorely miss the 38-year-old Kumar – provisionally suspended for two years after testing positive for banned substance sibutramine after an Asia Cup hockey match in October – who’s rated as one of the world’s best keepers.



Kumar has waived a B sample test and will be given hearing in January.



“A top-three finish is still possible without Kumar. But it’ll be a challenge playing without a sea-soned campaigner like him,” said Nor Saiful.



Mohammad Hairi Abdul Rahman will replace Kumar as Tenaga’s keeper.



“I hope Hairi is able to step in for Kumar. It’s also time for him to prove himself in the MHL and win a regular spot in the national team,” added Nor Saiful.



Hairi is among 24 players in the Podium Programme of the national hockey squad.



Nor Saiful, a former Malaysia captain, said Tenaga would continue to rely on local players to lead their challenge in the MHL.



“We’ve roped in two national players to beef up our strike force.”



Tenaga have welcomed on board forwards Tengku Ahmad Tajudin Tengku Abdul Jalil and Mohd Firhan Ashaari. The duo featured for Terengganu in the past few seasons.



Tenaga have also included six players from the Project 2020 squad – goalkeeper Muhammad Hamiz Mohd Ahir, defender Syarman Mat Tee, midfielder Shello Silverius and forwards Muhammad Noor Firdaus Rosdi, Mohamad Akhimullah Anuar Esook and Muhammad Azrai Aizad Abu Kamal.



The MHL kicks off on Jan 3 and Tenaga will face Maybank in the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup opener at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.



Tenaga finished fourth in the eight-team Premier Division this year. They were knocked out of the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup after losing 3-2 to Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC) in the first match.



The Star of Malaysia